World Cup 2026 Group L guide: England captain Kane in prolific form, Croatia hero Modric set for swansong

The 2026 World Cup is upon us so it's time to look at the 48 participants – with Group L featuring an England side now under the stewardship of German coach Thomas Tuchel.

England

Manager: Thomas Tuchel. German took over his first national team manager role in January 2025 and led England to the top of their qualifying group, winning all eight matches without conceding a goal, scoring 22 in the process. The 52-year-old's club coaching career had seen him win trophies in Germany, France and England including three domestic titles, the Fifa Club World Cup, Uefa Super Cup and Uefa Champions League.

Star player: Harry Kane. England's captain and all-time top goalscorer with 78 goals in 112 matches, helped them reach two European Championship finals while also winning the Golden Boot award at the 2018 World Cup in Russia. Tottenham Hotspur's record scorer joined Bayern Munich in 2023, spearheading the Bavarians to two Bundesliga titles and one German Cup. Has just enjoyed the most prolific campaign of his career, smashing 61 goals as Bayern won a domestic double.

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One to watch: Jude Bellingham. Might feel like he has point to prove after frustrating season with Real Madrid which saw him score just six times in La Liga following spells out with shoulder and hamstring injuries. His Madrid record still reads an impressive 46 goals and 33 assists in 140 games, winning five trophies over three campaigns. Despite being only 22, has 46 England caps, scoring six, assisting 10 and has appeared in three major tournaments.

Best World Cup finish: Won it just once - on home turf in 1966.

Fixtures:

June 17 (June 18, midnight UAE): England v Croatia, AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas, US.

June 23 (June 24, midnight UAE): England v Ghana, Gilettre Stadium, Foxborough, Boston, US.

June 27 (June 28, 1am UAE): Panama v England, MetLife Stadium, Rutherford, New Jersey, US.

Croatia

Manager: Zlatko Dalic. Croatia's most successful coach has been in charge since 2017, leading the team to second and third-place finishes at the 2018 and 2022 World Cups, as well as qualifying for the 2020 and 2024 European Championships. As a club manager, the 59-year-old spent nearly three years in the UAE with Al Ain - winning three trophies and finishing runners-up in the AFC Champions League.

Star player: Luka Modric. All-time great midfielder is set for his World Cup swansong at the age of 40, having won 196 caps since making his debut in 2006. This will be his fifth World Cup where he is set to add to his 35 appearances at various major finals. After playing nearly 600 games for Real Madrid - where he was a six-time Uefa Champions League winner - Modric moved to AC Milan last summer.

One to watch: Martin Baturina. Young playmaker heads into the tournament in a good place having established himself at Serie A side Como in the second half of the season, helping Cesc Fabregas's side finish in fourth place and qualify for the Champions League for the first time in the club's history. The 23-year-old was a two-time title winner at previous club Dinamo Zagreb before moving to Italy last summer.

Best World Cup finish: Will be their seventh finals and fourth in a row, with the best effort coming at Russia 2018 when they were beaten in the final by France.

Fixtures:

June 17 (June 18, midnight UAE): England v Croatia, AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas, US.

June 23 (June 24, 3am UAE): Panama v Croatia, Toronto Stadium, Canada.

June 27 (June 28, 1am UAE): Croatia v Ghana, Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, US.

Ghana

Manager: Carlos Queiroz. Well-travelled Portuguese has previously been national team manager of his home country, UAE, South Africa, Iran, Colombia, Egypt, Qatar and more recently Oman. He took over as Ghana coach only in April. The 73-year-old replaced Otto Addo who was sacked 72 days before the World Cup, despite Ghana finishing top of their qualifying group. Queiroz will be the third oldest coach in World Cup history.

Star player: Antoine Semenyo. Secured a £64 million move to Manchester City from Bournemouth in January, quickly helping his new club win the League Cup and FA Cup, scoring a stunning goal in the latter final against Chelsea. Scored 21 and assisted a further six over the course of the campaign, the biggest yield of his career so far. The 26-year-old has won 34 caps for Ghana, making two brief substitute appearances at the last World Cup in Qatar.

One to watch: Inaki Williams. Experienced and versatile forward has now made more than 500 appearances for Spanish side Athletic Club, including a La Liga record run of 251 games on the spin. Became club captain this season as he made 39 appearances across all competitions. Made one friendly appearance for Spain in 2016 but switched allegiances and made his Black Stars debut in 2022. The 31-year-old now has 25 caps.

Best World Cup finish: Making a fifth finals appearance, Ghana's best tournament saw them reach the quarter-finals at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.

Fixtures:

June 17 (June 18, 3am UAE): Ghana v Panama, Toronto Stadium, Canada.

June 23 (June 24, midnight UAE): England v Ghana, Gilettre Stadium, Foxborough, Boston, US.

June 27 (June 28, 1am UAE): Croatia v Ghana, Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, US.

Panama

Manager: Thomas Christiansen. Dane has been in charge since 2020, guiding the team to runners-up spot at the 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup where they were beaten 1-0 by Mexico in the final. Was also runner-up in the 2024/25 Concacaf Nations league, again falling at the final hurdle to Mexico. Secured Panama's second World Cup finals appearance after finishing top of their group, unbeaten from six matches. The 53-year-old had previously been a club coach in Cyprus, England and France.

Star player: Adalberto 'Coco' Carrasquilla. Midfield playmaker and main man for Panama who won player of the tournament during their run to the Concacaf Gold Cup final and scored in their Nations League final defeat to Mexico. The 27-year-old now has 73 caps since making his debut in 2018. Carrasquilla plays his club football with Mexican side Pumas after moving from MLS outfit Houston Dynamo at the start of 2025.

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One to watch: Ismael Diaz. Winger has scored 17 times in 54 caps for Panama, while his six goals at the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup - including a hat-trick against Jamaica - earned him the tournament's Golden Boot. Made one appearance at the 2018 World Cup as a substitute during the defeat against Belgium in the opening game. Club-wise, joined Mexican top-flight side Leon last summer and ended his debut campaign with impressive numbers: 10 goals and six assists from 27 games.

Best World Cup finish: Made finals debut at Russia 2018 when they lost all three matches which remains their sole tournament appearance.

Fixtures: