John Stones says 'hunger is there to make history' as England aim to end 60-year World Cup wait

John Stones is heading for his third World Cup with England and has never been more convinced the Three Lions have what it takes to lift the most coveted trophy in football.

The 32-year-old defender will become a free agent at the end of this month, bringing to an end his 10-year stay at Manchester City that has yielded, among many others, six Premier League titles and the Uefa Champions League.

For now, Stones' focus is on preparing to help England win only a second World Cup. He believes he has unfinished business in major tournaments.

Winners way back in 1966 on home soil, England finished fourth in the 2018 World Cup and reached the last eight in the 2022 edition. Add that to a pair of final defeats in the 2020 and 2024 European Championship finals and Stones is adamant that they can turn near misses into a bull's-eye this time around.

“It’s exciting for us as a nation because I think we’ve done well in previous tournaments but not quite got over the line. That hunger is there to make history,” Stones told The National before flying out to England’s initial base in Miami before moving on to Kansas.

“I feel we have the right blend in the squad. There’s plenty of experience, plenty of players who are used to big games and winning trophies. It’s so important when you go into these tournaments to have those players around who have been in tough situations and been in and around that environment.”

England squads of the past have been guilty of carrying club rivalry over to the national team, but Stones is adamant that will not be the case this time around for Thomas Tuchel's squad in North America.

John Stones, right, brings a wealth of experience to the England squad. AFP Info

“There will be nothing hanging over from the title battle or the cup finals,” he said. “All the club stuff is left at the door. I was always taught by my parents that you show respect and grace when you lose and when you win as well, and that’s how it will be.

“I think there will be some banter but it’s always friendly and that is what is so good about the characters and players we have in the England squad. We all have that hunger for success and we all know the hurt of coming close and not winning for our clubs. It is all put to one side once you get in camp.

“That togetherness is something that has improved in recent years and is maybe a stark difference to how it was in the past with England. Gareth Southgate created and developed an incredible environment and culture. He fostered that culture and there was no better person than him to do that.

“Thomas has taken that on. They are two very different managers – and rightly so – but they have similar values in what they want and how they want things done. Both are very big on bond and togetherness and that takes you such a long way.”

Tuchel turned to Stones despite the defender enduring an injury-hit 2025/26 campaign that limited him to 18 appearances across competitions. With almost 90 caps for his country and is amongst the most experienced in the 26-man squad. He accepts he has a role to play beyond helping to stop the opposition from scoring.

“I think the manager will be looking to me to exert some influence on and off the pitch,” he said.

“He’s given me a lot of trust and the responsibility in terms of setting standards and being there for other lads. My style of leading isn’t one of shouting or being a big figure that’s in a dressing room talking. I go about it through my own actions and my own standards.

“I feel I can recognise when people need a one-to-one chat in quiet moments. I have played in lots of different iterations of teams at City and with England and I have had several players tell me they saw me as a role model growing up and they’ve complimented me on the way I have gone about things and conducted myself. I don’t realise I am doing it but to have that effect on people that I have so much respect for is a really satisfying thing. I hope I can have that kind of influence this summer.”

England defender Nico O'Reilly signs autographs during a training session at Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. AFP Info

One youngster who may be leaning on Stones’ experience is City teammate Nico O’Reilly, who at 21, will be appearing at his first World Cup. Stones is sure the youngster will not be fazed by the magnitude of the tournament.

“I couldn’t be happier for Nico, he deserves all the plaudits he’s had,” said Stones “His pure ability and his football brain are remarkable. He has learned a new position so well that at the highest level and he looks like he’s been there for years. I am a huge fan of his.”

O’Reilly is one of nine England players making their senior World Cup finals debuts. Harry Kane, Jordan Pickford and Marcus Rashford will, like Stones, be at their third World Cup and Jordan Henderson at his fourth. All will have their own ways of coping with the rhythm of such a long and pressurised event, but Stones will stick to his tried and trusted methods.

“We have a really interesting group,” he said. “Croatia we know a lot about and have played against several times recently. That’s not the case with Ghana and Panama. Beyond those games I have not looked at the draw. I am not one for sitting there thinking if we do this or that then we will probably play X or Y.

“I know the next game and that’s it. All the focus has to go on what is coming next, not what might arrive in the future. I find that way of thinking gives me extra focus to enable me to give everything in the here and now and I am not taking stuff away from the ground or training centre worrying about stuff. I feel like that’s a good coping mechanism for me, otherwise it’s a lot to think about.

“I scored my first England goal against Panama in the World Cup 12 years ago. It’s incredible to think I have been around the national team for so long. Hopefully we can get something for those 12 years.

“We’ve been desperately close to major international trophies in that time and in my opinion we’ve had a lot of success in tournaments. Two finals, semi-finals, and quarter-finals. We are there and we are pushing.”