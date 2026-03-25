- Seven soldiers killed in air strike on military clinic in Iraq
- Iran 'constantly monitoring' movements of USS Abraham Lincoln
- Drone attack hits fuel tank at Kuwait International Airport
- French navy says Iranian threat to Strait of Hormuz will endure
- US has designed 15-point plan aimed at ending war, reports say
- Saudi Arabia intercepts five drones in eastern region
- Trump claims Tehran wants to end war 'so badly' but strikes go on
- Pope Leo laments that Iran war violence is 'getting worse’
- Iran says 'non-hostile vessels' may pass safely through Strait of Hormuz
- Canada 'strongly condemns' Israeli plans to occupy southern Lebanon
Updated: March 25, 2026, 10:04 AM