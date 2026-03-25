Seven soldiers killed in air strike on military clinic in Iraq

Iran 'constantly monitoring' movements of USS Abraham Lincoln

Drone attack hits fuel tank at Kuwait International Airport

French navy says Iranian threat to Strait of Hormuz will endure

US has designed 15-point plan aimed at ending war, reports say

Saudi Arabia intercepts five drones in eastern region

Trump claims Tehran wants to end war 'so badly' but strikes go on

Pope Leo laments that Iran war violence is 'getting worse’

Iran says 'non-hostile vessels' may pass safely through Strait of Hormuz