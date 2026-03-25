  • Seven soldiers killed in air strike on military clinic in Iraq
  • Iran 'constantly monitoring' movements of USS Abraham Lincoln
  • Drone attack hits fuel tank at Kuwait International Airport
  • French navy says Iranian threat to Strait of Hormuz will endure
  • US has designed 15-point plan aimed at ending war, reports say
  • Saudi Arabia intercepts five drones in eastern region
  • Trump claims Tehran wants to end war 'so badly' but strikes go on
  • Pope Leo laments that Iran war violence is 'getting worse’
  • Iran says 'non-hostile vessels' may pass safely through Strait of Hormuz
  • Canada 'strongly condemns' Israeli plans to occupy southern Lebanon
Updated: March 25, 2026, 10:04 AM