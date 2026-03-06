Dubai opens two bridges to improve traffic flow

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority on Friday announced the opening of two bridges as part of the Oud Metha and Al Sayael Streets development project.

The project, part of the Sheikh Rashid Corridor development, connects Al Asayel Street to Al Khail Street via Al Wasl Club Street, with the first bridge serving traffic coming from Al Asayel Street towards Al Wasl Club Street.

The second bridge serves traffic coming from Al Asayel Street towards Al Khail Street and from there to the Business Bay Crossing.

The overall development project is now 72 per cent complete, the authority announced. Construction work for the tunnel serving traffic from Dubai-Al Ain Road towards the Oud Metha service road is 70 per cent complete.

The expansion of other roads and bridges is under way and they are expected to be opened in the third quarter of this year.

Mattar Al Tayer, director general of the RTA, described the overall scheme as “one of the most important infrastructure development projects for the road network”, which “includes the development of four major intersections, including the construction of bridges and two tunnels with a length of 4,300 metres, and roads with a length of 14 kilometres”.

“The project serves a number of service, residential and development areas, the most important of which are Zaabeel, Al Jaddaf, Oud Metha, Umm Hurair, Latifa Hospital and Al Wasl Club.”

Last month, a 1,000-metre bridge opened near Dubai's World Trade Centre.

The two-lane structure has design capacity for 3,000 vehicles per hour, and serves traffic from Sheikh Zayed Road to Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Street towards Al Karama and Deira.