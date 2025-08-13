AD Ports first-half profit up despite trade tariffs and global uncertainty

AD Ports Group, the operator of industrial cities and free zones in Abu Dhabi, reported growth in net profit for the first half of 2025 despite increasing international trade tariffs and geopolitical uncertainty, on the back of rising revenue.

Net profit attributable to owners of the company for the January to June period rose more than 3 per cent annually to Dh668 million ($182 million), the company said on Wednesday in a statement to the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, where its shares are traded.

Revenue for the six months ending in June rose nearly 17 per cent to Dh9.4 billion, driven by growth in its ports, economic cities and free zones, maritime and shipping clusters.

"As global cargo flows continued to shift against a backdrop of regional conflicts and tariff volatility, the strategic flexibility of AD Ports Group’s synergistic business structure kept our ... international expansion on course, allowing us to mitigate adverse external factors, while capitalising on opportunities in dynamic regions such as the Red Sea, and along emerging alternative trade corridors we are developing such as in Central Asia," said Capt Mohamed Al Shamsi, managing director and group chief executive of AD Ports.

For the second quarter of 2025, AD Ports group reported a 15 per cent increase in revenue to Dh4.82 billion, driven by the five main clusters in its business.

Net profit attributable to owners of the company for the three-month period dropped 3.5 per cent year-on-year to Dh321 million.

The global shipping industry has been buffeted by headwinds arising from economic uncertainties, supply chain bottlenecks, Houthi attacks on vessels in the Red Sea and shifts in global trade flows due to the on-again, off-again US tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump on the country's key trading partners.

Global trade expanded by an estimated $300 billion in the first half of 2025, despite a slower pace of growth, said the latest Global Trade Update by the UN Trade and Development (Unctad) last month.

Trade rose about 1.5 per cent in the first quarter and projections are for 2 per cent growth in the second quarter, it said.

Trade in services remained the main driver of annual growth, rising 9 per cent over the last four quarters, while developed economies outpaced developing countries in the first quarter of 2025, reversing recent trends that had favoured the Global South, the report found.

AD Ports Group said that as supply chains "continue to recalibrate", the company's five-cluster business "continues to demonstrate both resilience and adaptability in volatile and disruptive times".

This has allowed the group to respond swiftly to shifting cargo flows and to capitalise on new trade opportunities in its key focus regions including the Middle East, Red Sea, Europe, Africa, Indian subcontinent, Central Asia and South-east Asia, it said.

Red Sea attacks and US tariffs

While the Red Sea attacks continue to pose a risk to global trade, AD Ports has been able to mitigate its negative impact and has capitalised on increased demand for both reliable passage through the Red Sea and alternative trade routes, the company said.

"Recent commercial progress in markets like Egypt and Central Asia shows the group’s commitment to investing along existing and emerging trade routes," it said.

Last December, the company awarded a contract to Egypt’s Hassan Allam Construction to build the infrastructure for Noatum Ports-Safaga Terminal on the country’s Red Sea coast. The first internationally operated port terminal in the Upper Egypt region, it will span 810,000 square metres, with capacity to handle 450,000 20-foot equivalent units (TEUs) of container cargo.

AD Ports also said policy shifts such as the new US tariffs have added further complexity to global trade flows.

"The potential impact of US tariffs remains under close watch, though current announcements have not resulted in material effects as disclosed in the strong set of operational performance delivered year-to-date," it said.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation increased 9 per cent on an annual basis in the second quarter to Dh1.17 billion, while operating cash flow reached Dh1.14 billion, almost doubling from the same period a year earlier.

Capital expenditure in the three-month period reached Dh928 million, with most of the outlay going into maritime and shipping, economic cities and free zones and port assets.

Looking ahead, the company acknowledged the clouded outlook arising from geopolitical tension and economic uncertainty, but remained confident in the long-term potential of the industry.

"While reduced geopolitical and macroeconomic visibility is expected to continue in the second half of the year, so too is the long-term profitable nature of our value-enhancing internationalisation," Mr Al Shamsi said.

Profit performance is expected to improve in the second half of the year, the company said without elaborating.

ABU%20DHABI'S%20KEY%20TOURISM%20GOALS%3A%20BY%20THE%20NUMBERS %3Cp%3EBy%202030%2C%20Abu%20Dhabi%20aims%20to%20achieve%3A%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3E%E2%80%A2%2039.3%20million%20visitors%2C%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20nearly%2064%25%20up%20from%202023%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3E%E2%80%A2%20Dh90%20billion%20contribution%20to%20GDP%2C%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20about%2084%25%20more%20than%20Dh49%20billion%20in%202023%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3E%E2%80%A2%20178%2C000%20new%20jobs%2C%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20bringing%20the%20total%20to%20about%20366%2C000%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3E%E2%80%A2%2052%2C000%20hotel%20rooms%2C%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20up%2053%25%20from%2034%2C000%20in%202023%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3E%E2%80%A2%207.2%20million%20international%20visitors%2C%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20almost%2090%25%20higher%20compared%20to%202023's%203.8%20million%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3E%E2%80%A2%203.9%20international%20overnight%20hotel%20stays%2C%3C%2Fstrong%3E%2022%25%20more%20from%203.2%20nights%20in%202023%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Hamilton profile Age 32 Country United Kingdom Grands Prix entered 198 Pole positions 67 Wins 57 Podiums 110 Points 2,423 World Championships 3

10 tips for entry-level job seekers Have an up-to-date, professional LinkedIn profile. If you don’t have a LinkedIn account, set one up today. Avoid poor-quality profile pictures with distracting backgrounds. Include a professional summary and begin to grow your network.

Keep track of the job trends in your sector through the news. Apply for job alerts at your dream organisations and the types of jobs you want – LinkedIn uses AI to share similar relevant jobs based on your selections.

Double check that you’ve highlighted relevant skills on your resume and LinkedIn profile.

For most entry-level jobs, your resume will first be filtered by an applicant tracking system for keywords. Look closely at the description of the job you are applying for and mirror the language as much as possible (while being honest and accurate about your skills and experience).

Keep your CV professional and in a simple format – make sure you tailor your cover letter and application to the company and role.

Go online and look for details on job specifications for your target position. Make a list of skills required and set yourself some learning goals to tick off all the necessary skills one by one.

Don’t be afraid to reach outside your immediate friends and family to other acquaintances and let them know you are looking for new opportunities.

Make sure you’ve set your LinkedIn profile to signal that you are “open to opportunities”. Also be sure to use LinkedIn to search for people who are still actively hiring by searching for those that have the headline “I’m hiring” or “We’re hiring” in their profile.

Prepare for online interviews using mock interview tools. Even before landing interviews, it can be useful to start practising.

Be professional and patient. Always be professional with whoever you are interacting with throughout your search process, this will be remembered. You need to be patient, dedicated and not give up on your search. Candidates need to make sure they are following up appropriately for roles they have applied. Arda Atalay, head of Mena private sector at LinkedIn Talent Solutions, Rudy Bier, managing partner of Kinetic Business Solutions and Ben Kinerman Daltrey, co-founder of KinFitz

The specs: 2018 Mercedes-AMG C63 S Cabriolet Price, base: Dh429,090 Engine 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 Transmission Seven-speed automatic Power 510hp @ 5,500rpm Torque 700Nm @ 1,750rpm Fuel economy, combined 9.2L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Honda City Price, base: From Dh57,000

Engine: 1.5L, in-line four-cylinder

Transmission: Continuously variable transmission

Power: 118hp @ 6,600rpm

Torque: 146Nm @ 4,600rpm

Fuel economy, combined: 5.8L / 100km

Tips to stay safe during hot weather Stay hydrated: Drink plenty of fluids, especially water. Avoid alcohol and caffeine, which can increase dehydration.

Drink plenty of fluids, especially water. Avoid alcohol and caffeine, which can increase dehydration. Seek cool environments: Use air conditioning, fans, or visit community spaces with climate control.

Use air conditioning, fans, or visit community spaces with climate control. Limit outdoor activities: Avoid strenuous activity during peak heat. If outside, seek shade and wear a wide-brimmed hat.

Avoid strenuous activity during peak heat. If outside, seek shade and wear a wide-brimmed hat. Dress appropriately: Wear lightweight, loose and light-coloured clothing to facilitate heat loss.

Wear lightweight, loose and light-coloured clothing to facilitate heat loss. Check on vulnerable people: Regularly check in on elderly neighbours, young children and those with health conditions.

Regularly check in on elderly neighbours, young children and those with health conditions. Home adaptations: Use blinds or curtains to block sunlight, avoid using ovens or stoves, and ventilate living spaces during cooler hours.

Use blinds or curtains to block sunlight, avoid using ovens or stoves, and ventilate living spaces during cooler hours. Recognise heat illness: Learn the signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke (dizziness, confusion, rapid pulse, nausea), and seek medical attention if symptoms occur.

The specs Engine: 4.0-litre V8 twin-turbocharged and three electric motors Power: Combined output 920hp Torque: 730Nm at 4,000-7,000rpm Transmission: 8-speed dual-clutch automatic Fuel consumption: 11.2L/100km On sale: Now, deliveries expected later in 2025 Price: expected to start at Dh1,432,000

Specs Engine: 2-litre Transmission: Eight-speed automatic Power: 255hp Torque: 273Nm Price: Dh240,000

The specs Engine: 2-litre or 3-litre 4Motion all-wheel-drive Power: 250Nm (2-litre); 340 (3-litre) Torque: 450Nm Transmission: 8-speed automatic Starting price: From Dh212,000 On sale: Now

Specs Engine: Duel electric motors

Power: 659hp

Torque: 1075Nm

On sale: Available for pre-order now

Price: On request