Standing from left: Mostafa Madbouly, Prime Minister of Egypt, UAE President Sheikh Mohamed, Egypt's President Abdel Fattah El Sisi and Ahmed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Abu Dhabi Executive Council member and chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office, during the signing of the agreement. Photo: UAE Presidential Court
Standing from left: Mostafa Madbouly, Prime Minister of Egypt, UAE President Sheikh Mohamed, Egypt's President Abdel Fattah El Sisi and Ahmed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Abu Dhabi Executive Council member and chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office, during the signing of the agreement. Photo: UAE Presidential Court

Abu Dhabi's ADQ appoints Modon Holding as developer for Egypt's Ras Al Hekma megaproject

Spanning more than 170 million square metres, the development is expected to attract more foreign direct investment, boost trade and create jobs

Alkesh Sharma
Alkesh Sharma

October 04, 2024

Abu Dhabi-based investment and holding company ADQ has appointed Modon Holding as the master developer for the Ras Al Hekma megaproject in the Egyptian coastal city, state-owned news agency Wam reported on Friday.

Spanning more than 170 million square metres, the development is expected to attract more foreign direct investment, boost trade, create jobs and support Egypt’s private sector. It will include hotels, yacht marinas and entertainment centres, as well as residential, commercial and recreational spaces with global connectivity.

The agreement was signed in the presence of President Sheikh Mohamed and Egypt's President Abdel Fattah El Sisi in Egypt.

Modon is taking on two key roles in the large-scale urban development project. As master developer, it will be responsible for overseeing the development of the entire project. In addition, it will handle the development of the first phase of the city, which covers 50 million square metres.

For the remaining 120 million square metres, Modon will collaborate with prominent developers from Egypt, the UAE and international partners. This part of the development will be under the supervision of Ras Al Hekma Urban Development Project Company, a newly created subsidiary of ADQ, and Modon.

In February, ADQ said it would acquire the development rights for Ras Al Hekma, about 350km north-west of Cairo. In May, Egypt received a payment of $14 billion from the UAE to develop the coastal city, the second tranche of the $35 billion deal. The development is expected to attract as much as $150 billion in investments, Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly said in February.

More to follow …

Updated: October 04, 2024, 4:01 PM

