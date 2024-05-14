President Sheikh Mohamed meets Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid

President Sheikh Mohamed on Tuesday met Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, in Abu Dhabi’s Qasr Al Bahr Majlis.

The two discussed the UAE's progress and explored ways to advance the nation's sustainable growth, state news agency Wam reports.

Also in attendance were Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed, Deputy Prime Minister, Finance Minister and First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi.

Sheikh Mansour chaired a Ministerial Development Council meeting at Qasra Al Watan in Abu Dhabi.

The council discussed initiatives, projects, and regulatory guides submitted by ministries and federal departments to promote government work and enhance the efficiency of strategic sectors in the country.

Government guidelines related to regulating public financial affairs were also discussed, as were proposed national policies and projects in education, culture, digital transformation, artificial intelligence, and finance.