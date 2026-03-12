The Rumaila oilfield in Basra, Iraq. Oil revenue accounts for nearly 90 per cent of the country's income. Reuters
The Rumaila oilfield in Basra, Iraq. Oil revenue accounts for nearly 90 per cent of the country's income. Reuters
The Rumaila oilfield in Basra, Iraq. Oil revenue accounts for nearly 90 per cent of the country's income. Reuters
The Rumaila oilfield in Basra, Iraq. Oil revenue accounts for nearly 90 per cent of the country's income. Reuters

Business

Energy

Iraq looks for new oil export routes amid Strait of Hormuz blockade

Baghdad plans to continue producing about 1.4 million barrels per day, minister says

Sinan Mahmoud
Sinan Mahmoud
Baghdad

March 12, 2026

Add as a preferred source on Google
  • Play/Pause English
  • Play/Pause Arabic
Bookmark

Iraq is exploring alternative export routes for its crude oil after operations were halted in the south of the country owing to the US-Israeli war against Iran.

One option is to move 200,000 barrels per day across land through Turkey, Syria and Jordan, Iraqi Oil Minister Hayan Abdul Ghani told the state-run Iraqi News Agency. A deal is also expected to be signed for oil exports through the Ceyhan pipeline in Turkey, he added.

Iraq plans to continue producing ⁠1.4 million bpd, he said. The country produced more than four million bpd before the war broke out. Oil revenue accounts for nearly 90 per cent of Iraq’s total income.

More to follow ...

Updated: March 12, 2026, 1:45 PM
IraqIranUSIsrael