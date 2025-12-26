Archbishop of York says Israeli 'militias' prevented him visiting Palestinians in West Bank

A senior bishop in the Church of England has said that he was “intimidated” by Israeli militias during a visit to the West Bank this year.

The Most Reverend Stephen Cottrell, the Archbishop of York, said he was stopped at checkpoints and that militias told him he could not visit Palestinian families in the occupied territory. The territory has witnessed record levels of settler violence against Palestinians this year and the expansion of settlements.

Earlier this week, Israel's security cabinet approved 19 more settlements in the West Bank, bringing the number granted permission in the past three years to 69.

The archbishop described how YMCA charity representatives in Bethlehem, who work with “persecuted Palestinian communities” in the West Bank, gave him an olive wood nativity scene carving. The piece showed a “large grey wall” blocking the three kings from getting to the stable to see Mary, Joseph and Jesus.

“It was sobering for me to see this wall for real on my visit to the Holy Land, and we were stopped at various checkpoints and intimidated by Israeli militias who told us that we couldn't visit Palestinian families in the occupied West Bank,” he said.

An Israeli settler argues with a Palestinian olive farmer near Ramallah in the West Bank. Reuters

During his Christmas Day sermon at York Minster, he also talked about the “walls that divide and separate the Holy Land, I'm also thinking of all the walls and barriers we erect across the whole of the world and, perhaps most alarming, the ones we build around ourselves.”

“The ones we construct in our hearts and minds, and of how our fearful shielding of ourselves from strangers – the strangers we encounter in the homeless on our streets, refugees seeking asylum, young people starved of opportunity and growing up without hope for the future – means that we are in danger of failing to welcome Christ when he comes.”

The Archbishop of York visited Israel and the West Bank for four days in early November in what was described by his office as a “pilgrimage of prayer and solidarity with The Most Reverend Hosam Naoum, Anglican Archbishop in Jerusalem”.

According to a report by The Jerusalem and the Middle East Church Association, the Archbishop saw the problems being faced by farmers in the West Bank as they attempted to harvest their olive crop.

“Armed and masked settlers arrived to disrupt the visit to Um al Khair in the South Hebron Hills,” the organisation said. “They were only dispersed when police arrived and told them that the Archbishop was present.”

Israeli security forces drive past Palestinians harvesting olives in the village of Turmus Ayya, on the outskirts of Ramallah. The UN has documented more than 30 Israeli settler attacks on Palestinians in the occupied West Bank village in one week during the harvest. AFP

Israeli soldiers take position in Turmus Ayya, where a settler was caught on camera clubbing a 55-year-old Palestinian woman unconscious as she picked olives. AFP

Palestinians stand near a burning car reportedly set alight by Israeli settlers trying to disrupt the olive harvest in Turmus Ayya. AFP

Palestinians turn back after being prevented from picking olives by Israeli soldiers in the village of Farkha, near Salfit, in the occupied West Bank. Reuters

Olives being collected in Turmus Ayya. The olive harvest season is more than just an agricultural or economic activity in the West Bank. It is also an integral part of Palestinians' cultural heritage. AFP

There has been a rise in attacks on olive farmers this year, according to the UN. These include assaults on harvesters, theft of crops and harvesting equipment and vandalism of olive trees.

A video of a masked settler clubbing and knocking to the ground a 55-year-old Palestinian woman who was harvesting olives sparked outrage after it was shared widely on social media platforms.

The Archbishop’s comments come as Pope Leo XIV used his Christmas sermon to condemn conditions in Gaza, where Palestinians are living in flimsy tents in freezing conditions.

Leo, the first American Pope, said the story of Jesus being born in a stable showed that God had “pitched his fragile tent” among the people of the ‌world. “How, then, can we not think of the tents in Gaza, ‍exposed for weeks to rain, ‍wind and cold?” he asked.

Most world powers deem Israeli settlements on land it captured in the 1967 Arab-Israeli War illegal, and several UN Security Council resolutions have called on Israel to halt all settlement activity. Israel disputes the view that such outposts are unlawful and claims biblical and historical ties to the land.

Racecard %3Cp%3E%0D5pm%3A%20Al%20Maha%20Stables%20%E2%80%93%20Maiden%20(PA)%20Dh80%2C000%20(Turf)%201%2C400m%0D%3Cbr%3E5.30pm%3A%20Al%20Anoud%20Stables%20%E2%80%93%20Handicap%20(PA)%20Dh80%2C000%20(T)%201%2C200m%0D%3Cbr%3E6pm%3A%20Wathba%20Stallions%20Cup%20%E2%80%93%20Handicap%20(PA)%20Dh70%2C000%20(T)%201%2C400m%0D%3Cbr%3E6.30pm%3A%20Arabian%20Triple%20Crown%20Round%202%20%E2%80%93%20Group%203%20(PA)%20Dh%20300%2C000%20(T)%202%2C200m%0D%3Cbr%3E7pm%3A%20Liwa%20Oasis%20%E2%80%93%20Group%202%20(PA)%20Dh300%2C000%20(T)%201%2C400m%0D%3Cbr%3E7.30pm%3A%20Dames%20Stables%20%E2%80%93%20Handicap%20(TB)%20Dh80%2C000%20(T)%201%2C400m%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

England World Cup squad Eoin Morgan (capt), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler (wkt), Tom Curran, Liam Dawson, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, James Vince, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood

THE NEW BATCH'S FOCUS SECTORS AiFlux – renewables, oil and gas DevisionX – manufacturing Event Gates – security and manufacturing Farmdar – agriculture Farmin – smart cities Greener Crop – agriculture Ipera.ai – space digitisation Lune Technologies – fibre-optics Monak – delivery NutzenTech – environment Nybl – machine learning Occicor – shelf management Olymon Solutions – smart automation Pivony – user-generated data PowerDev – energy big data Sav – finance Searover – renewables Swftbox – delivery Trade Capital Partners – FinTech Valorafutbol – sports and entertainment Workfam – employee engagement

INVESTMENT PLEDGES Cartlow: $13.4m Rabbitmart: $14m Smileneo: $5.8m Soum: $4m imVentures: $100m Plug and Play: $25m

TO A LAND UNKNOWN Director: Mahdi Fleifel Starring: Mahmoud Bakri, Aram Sabbah, Mohammad Alsurafa Rating: 4.5/5

Company%20profile %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECompany%20name%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20FinFlx%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20January%202021%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounders%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Amr%20Yussif%20(co-founder%20and%20CEO)%2C%20Mattieu%20Capelle%20(co-founder%20and%20CTO)%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%20in%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Dubai%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EIndustry%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20FinTech%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EFunding%20size%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20%241.5m%20pre-seed%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Venture%20capital%20-%20Y%20Combinator%2C%20500%20Global%2C%20Dubai%20Future%20District%20Fund%2C%20Fox%20Ventures%2C%20Vector%20Fintech.%20Also%20a%20number%20of%20angel%20investors%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

WHAT IS GRAPHENE? It was discovered in 2004, when Russian-born Manchester scientists Andrei Geim and Kostya Novoselov were experimenting with sticky tape and graphite, the material used as lead in pencils. Placing the tape on the graphite and peeling it, they managed to rip off thin flakes of carbon. In the beginning they got flakes consisting of many layers of graphene. But when they repeated the process many times, the flakes got thinner. By separating the graphite fragments repeatedly, they managed to create flakes that were just one atom thick. Their experiment led to graphene being isolated for the very first time. In 2010, Geim and Novoselov were awarded the Nobel Prize for Physics.

HUNGARIAN GRAND PRIX RESULT 1. Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari 1:39:46.713

2. Kimi Raikkonen, Ferrari 00:00.908

3. Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes-GP 00:12.462

4. Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-GP 00:12.885

5. Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing 00:13.276

6. Fernando Alonso, McLaren 01:11.223

7. Carlos Sainz Jr, Toro Rosso 1 lap

8. Sergio Perez, Force India 1 lap

9. Esteban Ocon, Force India 1 lap

10. Stoffel Vandoorne, McLaren 1 lap

11. Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso 1 lap

12. Jolyon Palmer, Renault 1 lap

13. Kevin Magnussen, Haas 1 lap

14. Lance Stroll, Williams 1 lap

15. Pascal Wehrlein, Sauber 2 laps

16. Marcus Ericsson, Sauber 2 laps

17r. Nico Huelkenberg, Renault 3 laps

r. Paul Di Resta, Williams 10 laps

r. Romain Grosjean, Haas 50 laps

r. Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull Racing 70 laps

Super Bowl LIII schedule What Super Bowl LIII Who is playing New England Patriots v Los Angeles Rams Where Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, United States When Sunday (start time is 3.30am on Monday UAE time)

Defence review at a glance • Increase defence spending to 2.5% of GDP by 2027 but given “turbulent times it may be necessary to go faster” • Prioritise a shift towards working with AI and autonomous systems • Invest in the resilience of military space systems. • Number of active reserves should be increased by 20% • More F-35 fighter jets required in the next decade • New “hybrid Navy” with AUKUS submarines and autonomous vessels

COMPANY PROFILE Name: ARDH Collective Based: Dubai Founders: Alhaan Ahmed, Alyina Ahmed and Maximo Tettamanzi Sector: Sustainability Total funding: Self funded Number of employees: 4

White hydrogen: Naturally occurring hydrogen

Chromite: Hard, metallic mineral containing iron oxide and chromium oxide

Ultramafic rocks: Dark-coloured rocks rich in magnesium or iron with very low silica content

Ophiolite: A section of the earth’s crust, which is oceanic in nature that has since been uplifted and exposed on land

Olivine: A commonly occurring magnesium iron silicate mineral that derives its name for its olive-green yellow-green colour

Company%20Profile %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EName%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ENadeera%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Abu%20Dhabi%2C%20UAE%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounders%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ERabih%20El%20Chaar%20and%20Reem%20Khattar%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ESector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ECleanTech%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETotal%20funding%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20About%20%241%20million%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EHope%20Ventures%2C%20Rasameel%20Investments%20and%20support%20from%20accelerator%20programmes%20%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ENumber%20of%20employees%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%2012%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The specs: 2018 Maserati GranTurismo/GranCabrio Price, base Dh485,000 (GranTurismo) and Dh575,000 (GranCabrio) Engine 4.7L V8 Transmission Six-speed automatic Power 460hp @ 7,000rpm Torque 520Nm @ 4,750rpm Fuel economy, combined 14.3L (GranTurismo) and 14.5L (GranCabrio) / 100km