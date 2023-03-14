When is Jordan's next royal wedding? Crown Prince Hussein and Rajwa Al Saif to wed in June

Princess Iman may have only just said “I do”, but the wedding planning won’t stop for the Jordanian royal family, who have about three months until the next nuptials.

Crown Prince Hussein, 28, will marry his fiancee Rajwa Al Saif on June 1. While no details of the wedding have been revealed yet, the date was confirmed by the Royal Hashemite Court in late December.

Rajwa Al Saif, 28, is the daughter of Saudi businessman Khalid Al Saif. She was educated in Saudi Arabia before moving to the US for higher education, where she studied architecture at Syracuse University.

The couple announced their engagement in August, when their families gathered at the Al Saif family home in Riyadh.

Sharing her congratulations at the time, Queen Rania said: “I didn’t think it was possible to hold so much joy in my heart! Congratulations to my eldest Prince Hussein and his beautiful bride-to-be, Rajwa.”

Their nuptials will come days before the Crown Prince's parents, King Abdullah II and Queen Rania, celebrate their 30th wedding anniversary.

The couple were married on June 10, 1993, after meeting earlier that year.

The celebrations will round off a bumper year for the family, who on Sunday gathered to celebrate the wedding of Princess Iman to Jameel Thermiotis, held at the family’s palace on the outskirts of Amman.

The princess, 26, was walked down the aisle by Prince Hussein. She wore a custom Dior white gown with a lace neckline and cuffs, accessorised with a trailing veil.

She also wore a diamond tiara reportedly owned by her grandmother, Princess Muna Al Hussein, mother of King Abdullah.

Members of the family shared their joy following the ceremony on social media.

“Iman, I pray this next chapter in your life brings you as much joy, love, and laughter as you have brought us over the years,” Queen Rania wrote. “Congratulations to the bride and groom!”

Crown Prince Hussein proudly shared a photo of him walking his sister down the aisle. “Grateful for all the precious memories we share and overjoyed to see you celebrate your wedding today,” he wrote. “I wish you, dear Iman and Jameel, a lifetime of blessings and happiness together.”

