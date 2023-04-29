Queen Rania and Crown Prince Hussein send touching birthday wishes to Rajwa Al Saif

Members of the Jordanian royal family have sent birthday wishes to Rajwa Al Saif, ahead of her wedding to Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah in June.

Al Saif celebrated her birthday on Friday and her fiance, as well as her future mother-in-law Queen Rania, shared touching social media tributes to mark the occasion.

Sharing a black and white portrait of his fiancee posing with a horse, Prince Hussein wrote: "Wishing my dearest Rajwa a very happy birthday! Looking forward to a life of love, compassion and commitment with you."

Queen Rania, meanwhile, shared a photo of herself affectionately clutching Al Saif’s shoulders, alongside the caption: “Happy birthday to our lovely Rajwa!”

Prince Hussein proposed to Al Saif in August, surrounded by the couple’s family at the home of Al Saif's father in Riyadh. The news was announced on Twitter with four photos showing the couple, with Prince Hussein's parents, King Abdullah II and Queen Rania, pictured alongside members of Al Saif's family.

“I didn’t think it was possible to hold so much joy in my heart! Congratulations to my eldest Prince Hussein and his beautiful bride-to-be, Rajwa,” Queen Rania wrote at the time.

Al Saif is the youngest of four siblings — alongside Faisal, Nayef and Dana — born to businessman Khalid Al Saif and his wife Azza Al Sudairi.

Her secondary education took place in Saudi Arabia, before she moved to New York to complete her higher education at the College of Architecture at Syracuse University.

The couple are set to marry on June 1, marking the second Jordanian royal wedding of the year. Prince Hussein’s younger sister, Princess Iman, married Jameel Thermiotis in March at the family’s palace in the Dabouq neighbourhood west of Amman.

Prince Hussein walked his sister, who wore an intricate lace high-neck gown by Dior, down the aisle.

