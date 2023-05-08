First details of Crown Prince Hussein and Rajwa Al Saif's wedding revealed

As the Jordanian royal family count down to their second wedding of the year, the first details of Crown Prince Hussein’s nuptials have been released.

The eldest son of King Abdullah II and Queen Rania will wed his Saudi fiancee Rajwa Al Saif on June 1, less than three months after his younger sister, Princess Iman, tied the knot.

And now the Royal Hashemite Court has released the first details of the festivities. According to a statement released via the Arabian Royal Agency: “The wedding ceremony of HRH Crown Prince Al Hussein and Ms. Rajwa Khalid Al Saif will be at Zahran Palace, then the wedding procession will move to Al Husseiniya Palace.”

It adds: “At Husseiniya Palace, a dinner banquet will be held and there will be a closed reception and banquet for the media.”

Al Saif, 28, is the daughter of Saudi businessman Khalid Al Saif. She was educated in Saudi Arabia before moving to the US for higher education, where she studied architecture at Syracuse University.

The couple announced their engagement in August, when their families gathered at the Al Saif family home in Riyadh.

Sharing her congratulations at the time, Queen Rania said: “I didn’t think it was possible to hold so much joy in my heart! Congratulations to my eldest Prince Hussein and his beautiful bride-to-be, Rajwa.”

The nuptials will come days before the Crown Prince's parents celebrate their 30th wedding anniversary.

The couple were married on June 10, 1993, after meeting earlier that year.

The celebrations will round off a bumper year for the family, who in March gathered to celebrate the wedding of Princess Iman to Jameel Thermiotis, held at the family’s palace on the outskirts of Amman.

The princess, 26, was walked down the aisle by Prince Hussein. She wore a custom Dior white gown with a lace neckline and cuffs, accessorised with a trailing veil.

She also wore a diamond tiara reportedly owned by her grandmother, Princess Muna Al Hussein, mother of King Abdullah.

Members of the family shared their joy following the ceremony on social media.

“Iman, I pray this next chapter in your life brings you as much joy, love, and laughter as you have brought us over the years,” Queen Rania wrote. “Congratulations to the bride and groom!”

Crown Prince Hussein proudly shared a photo of him walking his sister down the aisle. “Grateful for all the precious memories we share and overjoyed to see you celebrate your wedding today,” he wrote. “I wish you, dear Iman and Jameel, a lifetime of blessings and happiness together.”