Jordan's King Abdullah to visit Washington as West Bank tensions soar

Jordan's King Abdullah is scheduled to visit Washington this week for meetings with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Congressional leaders, the Jordanian embassy has said.

The visit comes at a critical moment in the Israel-Palestine conflict, with tensions soaring after a week in which a deadly raid in the West Bank's Jenin, strikes in Gaza and a mass shooting at a synagogue on the outskirts of East Jerusalem all took place.

The Jordanian embassy said King Abdullah would meet State Department officials and Congressional leaders in his first visit since the conservative Republican party took back control of the House of Representatives in Washington.

Newly elected House Speaker Kevin McCarthy plans to host King Abdullah for a meeting with Republican leadership on Tuesday, an aide told The National.

King Abudllah's visit to Washington is part of a tour that started last week and included stops in Qatar and Canada.

In Ontario, King Abdullah and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau discussed global security, where they "expressed deep concern about the deteriorating situation in the West Bank and Gaza".

Jordan's King Abdullah II meets Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at Parliament Hill in Ottawa. AFP

"They emphasised the need to stop all unilateral and provocative measures that undermine the two-state solution, increase tension and lead to violence," a joint statement read.

"They also encouraged efforts to relaunch peace negotiations to achieve the two-state solution that will ensure an independent, viable and sovereign Palestinian state."

Last week, King Abdullah met Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a surprise visit to neighbouring Jordan on his first international trip since coming back to power.

The Jordanian ruler told Mr Netanyahu that Israel should respect the "historic and legal status quo in the Holy Aqsa Mosque and not violate it", Jordan's royal court said.

King Abdullah last visited Washington in May after a separate bout of violence in the West Bank.

Mr Blinken, who is currently visiting the Middle East, agreed to work together with Egypt to defuse tensions, though Washington remains a staunch supporter of the Israeli military.

The Jordanian embassy in Washington did not immediately respond for comment on further details on King Abdullah's meetings.