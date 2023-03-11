Jordan's Princess Iman to marry fiance Jameel Thermiotis this weekend

Jordan's Princess Iman and her fiance Jameel Thermiotis will be married on March 12, the Royal Palace announced on Sunday.

The palace statement congratulated the couple and wished them "a life full of happiness and pleasure".

Mr Thermiotis, who is of Greek descent, was born in Caracas, Venezuela, in 1994 . He has a degree in business administration and works in finance in New York.

The location of the wedding was not mentioned.

The princess is the second of four children born to King Abdullah II and Queen Rania.

Their elder son, Crown Prince Hussein, is engaged to Saudi architect Rajwa Al Saif.

Queen Rania shared photos from Princess Iman's henna party on Wednesday.

"So much love in one room! With friends and family at Iman’s Henna party yesterday," she captioned the images.