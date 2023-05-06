Queen Rania, Princess Lalla Meryem and Sheikha Jawaher add glamour to coronation reception

Queen Rania of Jordan attended a glittering reception at Buckingham Palace on Friday to celebrate the coronation of King Charles III.

Showcasing her understated elegance, Queen Rania wore a look straight off the runway for the reception, held to welcome overseas visitors ahead of the crowning.

The Jordanian royal stepped out in a glamorous draped-fronted dress from the Schiaparelli autumn/winter 2023 collection. In chocolate brown, the high-necked, long-sleeved dress was finished with a row of gold keyhole buttons down the front and gentle ruching that fell away over the hips. She paired it with a gold clutch and pumps.

King Abdullah II of Jordan and his wife Queen Rania at Buckingham Palace. PA

Her husband, King Abdullah II of Jordan, wore a single-breasted suit in navy blue, with a white shirt and striped tie. He also wore a pin of the Jordanian flag on his lapel.

Also in attendance were Princess Lalla Meryem of Morocco and Sheikha Jawaher Al Thani, Qatar's first lady.

Princess Lalla Meryem of Morocco at the coronation reception. Getty Images

Princess Lalla arrived wearing a traditional Moroccan embroidered takchita dress, in green with light green handwork. She was there on behalf of her brother King Mohammed VI of Morocco. Princess Lalla, a UN Goodwill Ambassador, will also represent her country at the coronation on Saturday.

Sheikha Jawaher, meanwhile, arrived at Buckingham Palace wearing an understated deep blue haute couture look from Dior's autumn 2021 collection. She is representing her husband, Sheikh Tamim, Emir of Qatar.

Sheikha Jawaher Al Thani of Qatar arrives at Buckingham Palace with Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Bahrain. Getty

The elegant yet understated ensembles of the three Arab royals are very much in keeping with the style of the coronation King Charles has orchestrated. Stepping away from the pomp and pageantry of the crowning of his mother Queen Elizabeth II in 1953, Charles's coronation ceremony has been shortened from three hours to one, and will have 2,000 guests, down from the 8,000 who watched his mother's.

The dress code for the day, too, has been substantially pared back. While the queen wore a hand-embroidered silk gown and an ermine-trimmed cloak in 1953, Charles will wear his naval uniform, rather than the traditional breeches and stockings, decorated with honours such as the Garter Star and the Thistle Star. He will also carry a sword.

Read More What does queen consort mean and how is it different to queen?

Queen Consort Camilla will wear a crown originally made for Queen Mary's coronation alongside King George V in 1911.

Originally made by Garrard, the crown has been reset for this occasion to honour Queen Elizabeth II and incorporates three diamonds from her personal collection. The Cullinan III, IV and V diamonds were mined in South Africa and worn by the late queen as brooches.