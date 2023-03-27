Queen Rania of Jordan wears kaftan by brand started in Dubai for special iftar

Queen Rania of Jordan rarely puts a foot wrong when it comes to style, and her latest outing was no exception.

On Sunday evening, the queen hosted a special iftar for young men and women from across Jordan, and was pictured shaking hands and chatting to guests before breaking the fast with them.

For the occasion, she chose a flowing silk royal blue kaftan by Italian label Taller Marmo, which was started in Dubai.

Founded in 2013 by Riccardo Audisio and Yago Goicoechea, who met while studying fashion in Milan, Taller Marmo was initially set up in Dubai, before the pair decided to move back to Italy in 2016.

However, the Middle East’s influence on the label is clear, with its signature silk kaftans, flowing dresses and two-pieces, many of which are modest.

Queen Rania paired her look with a statement metal belt and double-hoop earrings for Sunday’s event.

Sharing video footage and pictures from the evening on Instagram, she wrote: “Had the best time at iftar today with young men and women from all corners of our beautiful country.”

Taller Marmo also shared a picture of Queen Rania in the El Sol Kaftan design.

On the first day of Ramadan, Queen Rania joined her husband, King Abdullah II, for an iftar with friends and family, during which she championed Jordanian designer Jou Designs, which created a bag for her especially for the occasion.

The queen carried a black leather triangular bag, embroidered with a hand-drawn black iris, Jordan’s national flower.

Sharing a close-up of the bag on Instagram, Jou Designs said: “All thanks to Her Majesty Queen Rania for her faith and constant support to Jordanian designers.”

