Queen Rania of Jordan wears elegant fitted pastel dress at coronation

Queen Rania of Jordan has once again proved her fashion credentials, arriving at Westminster Abbey for the coronation of King Charles III in a form-fitting pastel yellow pencil dress.

She teamed the dress, with its wide Bardot neckline and semi-sheer underpinnings, with a high neck and long sleeves for modesty. Worn with a matching pillbox hat, the ensemble stayed true to Queen Rania's instinct for discreet understatement.

With a short veil on the hat, Queen Rania also carried a woven Intrecciato clutch in cream by Italian house Bottega Venetta, and a pair of matching pumps by one of her favourite shoe designers Gianvito Rossi.

Her husband King Abdullah II wore a navy blue suit with a white shirt and maroon tie, as well as the pin of the Jordanian flag he wore on his lapel at the coronation reception on Friday evening.

King Abdullah II of Jordan and Queen Rania at the coronation. Getty Images

Despite the day being filled with pomp and tradition, Queen Rania's look felt both elegant and refreshingly modern and follows the Schiaparelli dress she wore to the Buckingham Palace event on Friday.

She matched the simple, ruched brown outfit from the French house with a gold clutch and gold Gianvito Rossi pumps.

Read More Queen Camilla wears Bruce Oldfield gown for coronation

Princess Lalla Meryem of Morocco, meanwhile, wore a striking cream cape over a blush pink dress. Similar to the traditional burnoose cape worn by Moroccan Berbers, the royal held the chic, unadorned cape closed at her neck.

Princess Lalla Meryem of Morocco at the coronation. PA

Longer at the back than the front, it offered a glimpse of the loose-fitting djellaba worn underneath, in rose silk and with full sleeves. The princess finished the look with platform sandals and her famed slicked-back hair.