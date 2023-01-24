Jordan's Crown Prince Hussein and fiancee Rajwa Al Saif visit art workshop for the blind

Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan and his Saudi fiancee Rajwa Al Saif visited an art workshop for the blind in Amman on Monday evening in their first royal engagement as a couple.

Prince Hussein posted a photo on Instagram showing the couple with artists and their instructor, Jordanian painter Suhail Bukaeen.

The Crown Prince said that he and Ms Al Saif were “truly privileged” to meet “inspiring young artists who have conquered their visual disability through their exceptional talents”.

“It was heart-warming to witness their insightful and immense creativity first-hand,” he said.

The crown prince posted several clips of his visit to the art workshop showing him and his fiance speaking with the participants.

The visit marks the pair's first official royal engagement as a couple and they discussed their hopes and aspirations with those at the class.

“Each one of you has to create a drawing of our future home,” Ms Al Saif asked the students in one of the clips posted.

In another lighthearted moment during the visit, Crown Prince Hussein told the students his fiance could join them in their talents as she shared a love of drawing as well.

“But I’m shy of joining since you all have great talents,” Al Saif told the room, eliciting laughter.

Local media said that after visiting the workshop in the Weibdeh hill district in central Amman, the couple stopped at a small clothes shop in the neighbourhood.

Read more Jordan's Crown Prince Hussein to marry on June 1

It is owned by Abeer Rashid, who lost three children in a building collapse last year.

There have been several building collapses in the city in recent years, due to poor maintenance and substandard building materials.

The couple posed for photos with Ms Rashid in front of the shop.

Crown Prince Hussein and Ms Al Saif were engaged last August and are due to marry on June 1.