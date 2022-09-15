Amman building collapse: search continues for survivors after nine killed

Rescue workers continued to dig into a collapsed building in Amman for the third day on Thursday after nine bodies were pulled out from the rubble. The disaster is the deadliest such incident in Jordan in decades.

At least 14 people have been injured in the collapse. One of them was a baby girl who was pulled out from under the wreckage on Wednesday and taken to a nearby hospital.

"Rescue crews are still digging but the pace has slowed down," said a resident of an adjacent building.

Expand Autoplay Rescuers search for survivors under the rubble a four-storey residential building that collapsed in Amman, Jordan. Reuters

Government engineers suspect that a retaining wall on the ground floor was torn down, immediately bringing down the four-storey building in the middle-class Al Weibdeh district.

Jordan has robust building codes but enforcement is widely seen as lax since the 1990s, when an influx of expatriate money sparked a construction boom.

The building that collapsed is thought to be at least 50 years old.

Three people have been arrested in connection with an investigation into the collapse, the authorities said. They said they were heirs to the building's owner, who died years ago. Two of the men were identified as a contractor and a technician.

Read more The forgotten Silk Road heritage of an historic Amman market

Neighbours said the building collapsed while expansion work involving the removal of a wall was being carried out in an apartment on the ground floor.

Two state engineers, who were part of a team who visited the site on Wednesday, said on condition of anonymity that the sandwich-like way the building fell was consistent with a retaining wall removal. They stressed that the official investigation had only started, however.