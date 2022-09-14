Jordan building collapse: nine trapped under rubble in Amman after man is rescued

Nine people are thought to be trapped under the rubble of a building that collapsed in Jordan's capital Amman.

At least five people were killed and 14 injured when the four-storey residential building came down in the city's Jabal Al Weibdeh district on Tuesday, officials said.

Ten people remained trapped in the rubble on Wednesday morning, Information Minister Faisal Al Shboul said.

But later on Wednesday, a man who had been trapped under the building was carried out by rescuers, apparently alive.

Rescue efforts continue after building collapse in Amman



Rescuers were using jackhammers to break and remove huge slabs of concrete they said had made up the roof. A crane, bulldozer and lorries were being used to remove rubble from the site.

“We have identified sections where people could be trapped,” one rescuer, who asked not to be named, told The National.

“The whole structure fell like a sandwich.”

Jabal Al Weibdeh resident Samer, the superintendent of a commercial complex next to the site, said he heard a large bang and saw piles of sand and dust bursting into the sky as the building collapsed.

“It shook the whole of Weibdeh,” he said.

He said he saw the body of a woman being removed from the wreckage.

Government engineers sent to assess the cause of the collapse were watching the scene from a nearby building.

One of them, who spoke to The National on condition of anonymity, said: “The way the building collapsed is consistent with a retaining wall on the ground level torn down.”

Neighbours said expansion work was taking place in one apartment when the building collapsed.

Amal, who lives right next door to the building, said a 19-year-old girl and a baby were among the dead.

“I was outside when I heard the noise. I thought it was our building that went down,” she said.

The Public Security Directorate on Wednesday confirmed five people had been killed. Authorities said rescuers were still searching for survivors.

It was not immediately clear what brought down the building, which state media said was an older structure.

Prime Minister Bishr Al Khasawneh directed authorities to investigate the cause of the collapse.

He visited the scene on Tuesday and urged the teams to do their utmost “until rescue and evacuation operations are over”.

Jabal Al Weibdeh is an older, bohemian district of the capital that is popular among wealthier residents and expatriates, but also includes some poorer areas.