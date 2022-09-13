At least one person dead in Amman building collapse

At least one person was killed and six others were injured in a building collapse in Amman on Tuesday, residents and official media said, as rescue efforts continued to remove people from under the rubble.

The four-storey building collapsed in Weibdeh, a district on one of Amman's original seven hills, Jordanian authorities said.

"Teams from civil defence and the police are dealing with the incident," state television said. "A number of people are trapped."

Read more How an urban garden helps Syrian women cope with exile in Amman

One person was killed while six others were transferred to nearby hospitals, state television said.

Prime Minister Bisher Al Khasawneh went to scene and urged the teams to do their utmost "until rescue and evacuation operations are over", an official statement said.

Weibdeh is popular with foreign students living in Amman because it is one of the oldest districts in the relatively new city.

Many of its buildings are from the 1970s, and the district also has many restaurants and cafes.

Buildings codes in Jordan are fairly robust. The city of four million expanded massively after the 1990-1991 Gulf War.