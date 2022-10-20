Rajwa Al Saif echoes Queen Rania's style at first official engagement

Jordan's Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah and his Saudi fiancee Rajwa Al Saif attended their first official engagement as a couple this week.

The couple visited the Royal Hashemite Court to see exhibits detailing Jordanian history, accompanied by Prince Hussein's uncle, Prince Hassan bin Talal. The event was Al Saif's first official engagement as she prepares to marry into the Jordanian royal family.

For the visit, Al Saif wore a white shirt tucked into a gathered Alexander McQueen midi-skirt.

She accessorised the ensemble with a black Alexander McQueen belt, a white Gucci GG Marmont bag and a white gold necklace decorated with her and her fiance's initials, A and R.

The Royal Hashemite Court has announced Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah's engagement to Rajwa Al Saif. All photos: Royal Hashemite Court

It seems the princess-to-be has been taking style cues from her future mother-in-law, Queen Rania.

Tucking a crisp white shirt into a full midi skirt is a sartorial go-to of the queen of Jordan.

She has worn the reliable combination countless times. To visit the Beit Khairat Souf heritage centre in Jerash, Jordan in July, Queen Rania wore a white shirt with blue patterned sleeves tucked into a denim Gabriela Hearst skirt with Dior pumps

During her February visit to Abu Dhabi, when she and King Abdullah II of Jordan were recognised with the Zayed Award for Human Fraternity, she wore a white embroidered shirt tucked into a red wool-crepe midi skirt by Emilia Wickstead. The look was completed with a Chloe Mily shoulder bag and nude Salvatore Ferragamo pumps.

Queen Rania received the Zayed Award for Human Fraternity in Abu Dhabi on February 26, 2022. Photo: Instagram / Queen Rania

To visit the Wajeez start-up HQ in August last year, she wore a zebra-print Maison Alaia skirt with a white shirt, but opted to wear it cropped not tucked in, and paired with Dior heels.

In 2018, while in Washington, with King Abdullah, she wore a white tailored shirt tucked into a blue and black striped crepe Fendi skirt.

In April 2018, she dressed for a warm spring day with a white shirt tucked into a gingham skirt by Italian label Sara Battaglia.

This is not the first time Al Saif has echoed Queen Rania's shirt and skirt aesthetic.

Following their engagement announcement, the couple had an informal photoshoot, for which the crown prince wore a blue shirt with the top button undone and Al Saif chose a multicoloured skirt and white shirt by Italian designer Sara Roka. She wore the pieces with a gathered lilac sash and light blue Valentino pumps.

Borrowed pieces from Queen Rania

Al Saif also borrowed a golden belt from Queen Rania to wear for her engagement, which took place at her home in Riyadh in August. She wore the belt with an embellished cream abaya by Lebanese brand Orient 499, an olive dress and a mustard headscarf.

Queen Rania wore the belt in May 2019, while attending Jordan's Independence Day ceremony in Amman with her children, Prince Hussein, Prince Hashem and Princess Salma.

Rajwa Al Saif borrowed a golden belt from Queen Rania to wear for her engagement to Jordan's Crown Prince Hussein. Getty Images, Royal Hashemite Court

For her informal photo shoot with Prince Hussein, Al Saif borrowed a pair of Queen Rania's Stephen Webster earrings.

The plumage-studded earrings are from the designer's Magnipheasant collection. The white gold design, which are still available to buy, are sold in two colourways — one with 5.96 carats of white diamonds, and another which is a combination of 1.34 carats of white diamonds and marquise emeralds.

Queen Rania's earrings are a custom creation, swapping the emeralds for yellow diamonds.

Queen Rania loaned a pair of Stephen Webster earrings to Rajwa Al Saif to wear in engagement photos. Getty, Instagram / jordansroyalfamily

Who is Rajwa Al Saif?

Al Saif was born in Riyadh, on April 28, 1994, according to Roya News in Jordan.

She is the youngest of four siblings — alongside Faisal, Nayef and Dana — born to businessman Khalid Al Saif and his wife Azza Al Sudairi.

Her secondary education took place in Saudi Arabia, before she moved to New York, US, to complete her higher education at Syracuse University School of Architecture.

The Royal Hashemite Court is pleased to announce the engagement of His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II to Ms Rajwa Khaled bin Musaed bin Saif bin Abdulaziz Al Saif, and extends its sincere congratulations on this occasion pic.twitter.com/LRIq61PtRB — RHC (@RHCJO) August 17, 2022

When the couple announced their engagement on August 17, Queen Rania took to Twitter to write: “I didn’t think it was possible to hold so much joy in my heart! Congratulations to my eldest Prince Hussein and his beautiful bride-to-be, Rajwa.”

