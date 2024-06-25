Queen Rania wears Elie Saab during official Paris visit

King Abdullah II and Queen Rania of Jordan met French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte in Paris on Monday.

During the visit, they discussed the ongoing instability in the Middle East and the “catastrophic humanitarian situation” unfolding in Gaza, according to a statement released on Queen Rania's official website.

The Jordanian royals were in Paris to renew the call to the international community “to increase humanitarian aid flow to Gaza through all possible means”. The meeting at Elysee Palace also covered the importance of supporting stability in Lebanon.

For the talks, Queen Rania chose a softly striped look by Elie Saab, from the Lebanese designer's pre-autumn 2024 collection. Comprising a collared shirt and matching skirt in moss green, the look was accessorised with a matching scarf knotted at the neck, plus a pair of cream pumps and a green shoulder bag.

From left, France's first lady, Brigitte Macron; Queen Rania; King Abdullah II of Jordan; and France's President Emmanuel Macron at Paris's Elysee Palace. EPA

Choosing to wear a look by a Lebanese designer – knowing that her choice of outfit will be scrutinised across the globe – was no doubt a deliberate move by the queen.

The queen has long understood the importance of choosing the right dresses when attending public events. To mark Jordan's 74th Independence Day in 2020, for example, she chose a kaftan by Palestinian designer Dar Noora. In white and blue, the kaftan was covered in traditional tatreez embroidery, by a label that looks to celebrate and preserve Palestinian heritage.

Queen Rania in a Dar Noora creation. Photo: @dar_noora_palestine / Instagram

Earlier this year, she attended an iftar with women from the Bani Sakher tribe, in the Central Badia region of Jordan, wearing another traditional, embroidered thobe. Not only did it show respect and affinity with her hosts, but it also offered the world a peek inside the rich culture and heritage of the region.

READ MORE Queen Rania and Princess Rajwa incorporate Jordanian history into silver jubilee gowns

For the wedding of her son Crown Prince Hussein to Princess Rajwa last year, she welcomed guests at Zahran Palace in a sombre high-necked haute couture look by Christian Dior. Restrained and elegant, the quiet yet deeply sophisticated look presented an air of maturity and continuity, while ensuring it did not distract from the bride.

For the wedding ceremony itself, Queen Rania looked to Elie Saab once again, in a simple fitted gown with pearls strewn across the bodice, which underpinned the solemnity of the royal family and the significance of a new member joining its ranks.