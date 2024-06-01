First photos of pregnant Princess Rajwa released on her wedding anniversary

The first photos of Jordan's Princess Rajwa showing off her pregnancy have been unveiled.

On the first anniversary of her wedding to Crown Prince Hussein, new photos have been released of the princess, wearing a bright ruby Alice and Olivia Vernia blouson-sleeve pleated maxi dress with a cinched waistline.

In April, the royal couple revealed they were expecting their first child, in a statement issued by the Jordanian royal family.

The photos were released on the one-year wedding anniversary of Crown Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa. Photo: @CoutureRoyals / X

“The Royal Hashemite Court is pleased to announce that their Royal Highnesses Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II and Princess Rajwa Al Hussein are expecting their first baby this summer,” the statement read.

The couple married in a glittering ceremony at Zahran Palace in Amman last June. The event was attended by Arab and western royalty.

The royal baby will be the first grandchild for King Abdullah and Queen Rania.

Jordan's line of succession

As the eldest son of King Abdullah and Queen Rania, Prince Hussein is next in line to rule Jordan.

King Abdullah appointed Hussein as Crown Prince in 2009, after a rift with the king’s half-brother, Prince Hamzah. Official media portrayed the wedding as a symbol of continuity in the Hashemite monarchy, which has ruled Jordan since its inception as a British protectorate in 1921.

In a symbol of family unity during their wedding last year, Princess Rajwa – wearing an elegant long-sleeved Elie Saab dress – was escorted down the aisle by the youngest of the Jordanian royal children, Prince Hashem.

Who is Princess Rajwa?

Princess Rajwa was born in Riyadh, on April 28, 1994, according to Roya News in Jordan.

She is the youngest of four siblings – alongside Faisal, Nayef and Dana – born to businessman Khalid Al Saif and his wife Azza Al Sudairi.

Her secondary education took place in Saudi Arabia, before she moved to New York to complete her higher education at the College of Architecture at Syracuse University.