Princess Rajwa's wedding tiara had a hidden Arabic message on it

Princess Rajwa wore a custom Elie Saab gown at her wedding to Crown Prince Hussein – and a tiara containing a hidden message of hope.

The striking white dress featured a flower print on its full skirt and a wrap effect on the bodice, which the princess paired with a pair of white flat shoes and the sparkling headpiece at the Jordanian royal marriage on Thursday.

The tiara featured stylised Arabic calligraphy on the side, reading: “Rajwatum min Allah”. This translates to “The hope bestowed by God”.

The headpiece is reminiscent of one worn by her mother-in-law Queen Rania during the wedding banquet. Known as the Arabic Script tiara, the piece was reportedly a gift from her husband King Abdullah II and created by Yan Sicard of French jewellery brand Fred in 2005.

It has stylised scrolls that incorporate the prayer “Allah is Great” on the side and is made up of 1,300 pear-shaped diamonds and set in white gold.

Queen Rania and Catherine, Princess of Wales both wore tiaras for the royal wedding. Photo: Royal Hashemite Court

Tiaras were a popular choice during the occasion, especially among fellow royalty.

Catherine, Princess of Wales wore one during the royal wedding banquet. She paired the Queen Mary's Lover's Knot tiara with a sparkling pink gown by Jenny Packham and Greville Chandelier earrings.

Princess Beatrice also sported a tiara. Wearing a champagne satin gown with an embellished bodice by Reem Acra, she arrived at the banquet with the York Diamond tiara. It is the same one her mother Sarah, Duchess of York, wore on her wedding day to Prince Andrew in 1986.

Queen Sofia of Spain wore the Niarchos Ruby tiara, while Victoria, Crown Princess of Sweden, wore the Dutch Laurel Wreath tiara. Queen Maxima of the Netherlands wore a smaller version of the Stuart tiara, while her daughter Catharina-Amalia, Princess of Orange, donned the Ruby Peacock tiara for the event.