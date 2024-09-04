UK and Kuwait join forces to provide humanitarian aid to Gaza and Yemen

<b>Live updates: Follow the latest news on </b><a href="https://are01.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.thenationalnews.com%2Fnews%2Fmena%2F2024%2F08%2F21%2Flive-israel-gaza-war-ceasefire%2F&data=05%7C02%7CSEbrahimi%40thenationalnews.com%7C00da4a7c0ade4a7226bc08dcc1ab0e75%7Ce52b6fadc5234ad692ce73ed77e9b253%7C0%7C0%7C638598187659189920%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJWIjoiMC4wLjAwMDAiLCJQIjoiV2luMzIiLCJBTiI6Ik1haWwiLCJXVCI6Mn0%3D%7C0%7C%7C%7C&sdata=mDRdd6uxowTbULNlXrKkKueHtEVXA26M1SJUZRVa%2BIs%3D&reserved=0" target="_blank"><b>Israel-Gaza</b></a> The <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/uk/" target="_blank">UK</a> and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/kuwait/" target="_blank">Kuwait</a> have announced new joint funding of £4.5 million ($6m) to help the UN's children's fund deliver humanitarian <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/aid" target="_blank">aid</a> to almost 2.5 million people in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/gaza" target="_blank">Gaza</a> and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/yemen/" target="_blank">Yemen</a>. Unicef will use the funds to restore water supply and sanitation systems in Gaza, and to sustain primary healthcare services in Yemen. The UK and Kuwait will give $3 million to each Unicef project, which is expected to benefit approximately one million people in Gaza and 1.45 million in Yemen, in the initiative announced on Wednesday. “<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/08/31/israeli-attack-on-gaza-kills-dozens-ahead-of-promised-humanitarian-pause/" target="_blank">Conflict has aggravated the humanitarian crises in Gaza</a> and Yemen and the UK is committed to pushing for more life-saving aid to reach those in desperate need,” Hamish Falconer, Minister for the Middle East said. “The UK and Kuwait’s joint funding towards Unicef’s life-saving work in Gaza and Yemen demonstrates our shared commitment to tackle some of the worst humanitarian crises in the world. “I am proud of the UK and Kuwait’s close ties, which have now endured for more than 125 years and continue to go from strength to strength,” he added. The agreement was reached at the 21st UK-Kuwait joint steering group which was co-chaired in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/london/" target="_blank">London</a> on Wednesday by Mr Falconer and Kuwait’s Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al Sabah. “This year marks an important milestone for both the State of Kuwait and the UK as we jointly commemorate 125 years of partnership,” Sheikh Jarrah said. “Kuwait is proud of its deep-rooted and historic ties with the UK and is committed to deepening this partnership in all its aspects. We are pleased to co-operate with the UK to support the essential work of Unicef in both <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/palestine" target="_blank">Palestine</a> and Yemen. “As pioneers in the field of international development, both our countries will continue to explore avenues of co-operation to provide development and humanitarian assistance to populations affected by conflicts and natural disasters.” The funding towards Unicef's work in Gaza and Yemen is the UK’s first joint humanitarian programme with Kuwait. “Unicef deeply appreciates the generous contributions from both the UK and Kuwait, which will have a transformative impact on the lives of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/children" target="_blank">children</a> and families in Gaza and Yemen,” Unicef's Representative to the Gulf Area Eltayeb Adam said. “This funding is not just a financial commitment; it is a beacon of hope for communities struggling with the devastating consequences of conflict. “Together, we can ensure that essential services such as water, sanitation, and healthcare reach those who need them most, restoring dignity and a sense of normalcy to countless lives,” he added. The UK and Kuwait are celebrating 125 years of official diplomatic relations throughout 2024.