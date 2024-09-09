Israel needs to shift military focus to Lebanon, Gantz says

<b>Live updates: Follow the latest on </b><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/09/07/israel-gaza-war-live-jabalia-nuseirat/" target="_blank"><b>Israel-Gaza</b></a> Israel's military focus needs to be shifted to <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/mena/lebanon/" target="_blank">Lebanon</a> and countering Iran after almost a year of war in Gaza, former Israeli defence minister Benny Gantz said, even as Israel and Iran-backed Hezbollah have traded almost daily cross-border fire. “We have enough forces to deal with Gaza and we should concentrate on what is going on in the north,” <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/06/10/benny-gantz-resignation-opens-uncertain-political-chapter-in-israel/" target="_blank">Mr Gantz</a> told a Middle East forum in Washington, adding that Israel made a mistake in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/mena/palestine-israel/2023/10/25/israel-lebanon-border-hezbollah/" target="_blank">evacuating</a> northern areas of the country, where more than 60,000 people are believed to have left their homes. Hamas is “old news”, while Tehran and its proxy groups “are the real issue”, said Mr Gantz, who stepped down from Israel's war cabinet in June. “In Gaza, we have crossed a decisive point of the campaign.” “We can conduct anything we want in Gaza. We should seek to have a deal to get out our hostages but if we cannot in the coming time, a few days or few weeks, or whatever it is, we should go up north. The time of the north has come, and actually, I think we are late on this.” The war in Gaza began on October 7, when Hamas killed about 1,200 people and abducted about 240 during attacks on southern Israeli communities. Gaza's Health Ministry says almost 41,000 Palestinians have been killed in the enclave since the conflict broke out. In Lebanon, Israeli air strikes have killed about 614 people since the beginning of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/08/30/hezbollah-israel-exchanges-continue-despite-cooling-of-tension/" target="_blank">cross-border exchanges</a> with Iran-backed Hezbollah on October 8, according to an AFP tally. Most of those killed have been Hezbollah fighters, but the death toll also includes about 138 civilians. About 100,000 people are estimated to have been <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/05/21/lebanons-displaced-children-take-coding-classes-after-a-years-schooling-is-lost/" target="_blank">displaced</a> from their homes in southern Lebanon. On the Israeli side of the border at least 24 soldiers and 26 civilians have been killed, including in the occupied Golan Heights, where a suspected Hezbollah strike killed 12 Druze children in the town of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/07/31/majdal-shams-residents-golan-heights/" target="_blank">Majdal Shams.</a> Last week, Mr Gantz accused Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of lying about the return of displaced citizens to their homes in northern areas being one of the aims of the war. “Netanyahu flatly lied today when he said that the return of the residents of the north is one of the goals of the war,” Mr Gantz's National Unity Party said. It added that Mr Netanyahu had initially “repeatedly refused” to include the return of the displaced as an objective. “Even worse, a year into the war, he refuses to act to make it happen.” Mr Netanyahu has said the war in Gaza will not end until Hamas is destroyed, and he pushed back against widespread demands to seal a ceasefire agreement over the weekend. On Saturday, which marked 11 months since the start of the war, more than 750,000 protesters gathered, including 500,000 in Tel Aviv, for what the Hostages and Missing Families Forum called the largest demonstration in Israel's history. Former hostage Andrey Kozlov, who was freed from Gaza in June, said the government must agree to a ceasefire “even if it is difficult”. Danielle Aloni, who was released during a temporary truce between Israel and Hamas in November, said Mr Netanyahu must “seal the deal now”.