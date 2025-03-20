Israeli troops advance in Gaza ground operation towards Netzarim Corridor

Live updates: Follow the latest on Israel-Gaza
Israel resumed ground operations on Wednesday and said it was retaking control of a key corridor that divides northern Gaza from the south as Defence Minister Israel Katz warned attacks would increase until Hamas frees Israeli captives.
The military said it retook part of the Netzarim Corridor where it had previously withdrawn from as part of the ceasefire that came into force on January 19 and was ended when Israeli air strikes hit the enclave on Tuesday, killing more than 400 Palestinians, mostly women and children, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.
“This is the last warning,” Mr Katz said in a video addressed to Gaza residents. “Take the advice of the President of the United States. Return the hostages and remove Hamas, and other options will open up for you – including the possibility of leaving for other places in the world for those who want to.”
The army said it began “targeted ground activities” in central and southern Gaza aimed at expanding the “security zone and to create a partial buffer between northern and southern Gaza,” and that its troops had “expanded their control further to the centre of the Netzarim Corridor”. Hamas called the Israeli advance on the corridor a “new and dangerous violation of the ceasefire agreement” and reiterated its commitment to the deal.
“We affirm our commitment to the signed ceasefire agreement and call on the guarantor mediators to assume their responsibilities in curbing these irresponsible violations and breaches,” the Palestinian group added.
The 6km corridor – named after the former Israeli settlement of Netzarim in Gaza – was used as an occupation and buffer zone during Israel's 15-month war on the enclave. Israeli troops began their withdrawal in January and the first Gazans were allowed to walk back. A checkpoint run by Egypt and Qatar was overseeing the passage through the corridor.
Netzarim holds significant historic and strategic importance to Israel and was once described by former prime minister Ariel Sharon as having the same importance as Tel Aviv.
Israeli air strikes continued attacking the Gaza Strip overnight, killing dozens of people across the enclave. Eight people were killed in Al Fakhari town and at least 10 others east of Rafah. About seven others were killed in a strike on a house in Beit Lahia. “At least 10 civilians were killed and dozens more injured in Israeli air strikes that targeted six homes east of Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip,” the Gaza's civil defence spokesman Mahmud Bassal said on Thursday.
More than 70 deaths were reported on Wednesday, the second day of the renewed strikes, including children, women and families, Mr Bassal said. The northern governorates recorded the highest number of deaths, with more than 50 killed in seven attacks. There were still people trapped under the rubble of homes, and the lack of heavy machinery is making it difficult for rescue crews to extract them, he said.
UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday called for a full investigation after a UN international worker was killed and at least five people were seriously injured by an air strike on two guesthouses in Gaza.