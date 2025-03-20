An injured Palestinian boy after receiving treatment at the Indonesian Hospital in Beit Lahia following overnight Israeli air strikes in northern Gaza. AFP
An injured Palestinian boy after receiving treatment at the Indonesian Hospital in Beit Lahia following overnight Israeli air strikes in northern Gaza. AFP

‘Killing the mourners’: Israeli strike that turned Gaza funeral into a graveyard

At least 15 Palestinians killed in tent where condolences were being paid

Nagham Mohanna
March 20, 2025