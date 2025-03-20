Palestinians transport aid provided by UNRWA at the Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza. Reuters
Gaza ceasefire gains have been 'reversed', says UN official as aid worker death toll increases

Resumption of air strikes on the enclave is 'nightmare' for civilians and aid workers

Mina Aldroubi
March 20, 2025