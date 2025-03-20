Gaza ceasefire gains have been 'reversed', says UN official as aid worker death toll increases

<b>Live updates: Follow the latest on </b><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/01/07/live-israel-gaza-un-aid/" target="_blank"><b>Israel-Gaza</b></a> Humanitarian gains made during the Gaza ceasefire have been “reversed”, a UN official told <i>The National</i> on Thursday, after deadly air strikes on the war-torn strip earlier this week. Israel resumed its bombing of Gaza this week, killing more than 500 people and breaking a ceasefire deal intended to eventually end the war. The truce, which began on January 19, allowed aid to enter the enclave and displaced families separated by the conflict to reunite and rebury loved ones closer to their homes. “The gains we made during the ceasefire in supporting survivors have now been reversed,” said Tamara Al Rifai, spokeswoman for the UN Relief and Works Agency for <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/palestine/"><u>Palestine</u></a> Refugees in the Near East (<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/mena/2022/05/02/palestinians-outraged-over-plans-to-weaken-unrwa-refugee-agency/"><u>UNRWA</u></a>). Since the first phase ended on March 1, with Israel insisting on an extension and Hamas wanting to move on to the next phase as agreed, Gaza has "been completely sealed off to food, medicine, fuel, cooking gas," she said. Israel blocked the entry of aid shipments to Gaza earlier this month, hours after the first phase of the ceasefire expired. The second phase of the deal would have enabled negotiations for Israel's withdrawal from Gaza and an end to the war. Instead, Israel has renewed its bombing campaign. The strikes have increased hunger and imposed further hardship on the territory where nearly 50,000 Palestinians have been killed and 70 per cent of buildings and roads damaged since the war began in October 2023. “UNRWA’s life-saving activities, especially food distribution and health care, continue against the resurgence of the fighting. Our staff stay and deliver to their community, while knowing the risks they face,” Ms Al Rifai said. The resumption of strikes "is a nightmare for people of Gaza and aid workers," she added. A total of 281 UNRWA workers have been killed in the war. The agency's chief, Philippe Lazzarini, said on Thursday that UNRWA had lost five of its staff in Gaza since the Israeli bombardment resumed early on Tuesday. "They were teachers, doctors and nurses: serving the most vulnerable," Mr Lazzarini said on X. He said that Israeli bombardment continued from air and sea for the third day in Gaza. "We are fearing that the worst is yet to come given the ongoing ground invasion separating the north from the south," he added. "International law is clear. Civilians – including UN staff and humanitarian workers – must not be targeted," Ms Al Rifai said, calling on the international community to join the UN body in insisting on an investigation into the bombing. "Locations of UN premises, including UNRWA’s shelters, are known to parties and are by international law inviolable," she said. She said UNRWA's call is clear: to "protect aid workers, and we need a full investigation and a commission of inquiry to address all violations against the inviolability of UN premises and personnel by all parties".