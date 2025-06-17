Dubai Marina fire: Resident reunites with beloved dog after 'hardest day' of his life

Ali Roozitalab was expecting a normal evening. He had just taken his golden retriever, Maya, for a walk and left her at home when he left to buy groceries.

However, when he returned about an hour later, he was met with a pet parent’s worst nightmare: his high-rise building in Dubai Marina was on fire and his beloved dog was stuck inside.

Roozitalab has had Maya since 2021 and calls her “the most precious thing in my life”. He describes her as kind and good with people, thanks to her growing up around his students (Roozitalab is a coach at Dubai Athletics Cheer).

So when he returned to see his home on the 36th floor of Marina Pinnacle tower in flames, it was a heart-shattering moment.

“When I came back, all the roads were closed and I saw the building on fire. I ran to the police officers and asked if I could go in to save my dog, but they were evacuating the building and no one was allowed inside,” Roozitalab tells The National. “I waited by the building to see if someone could help me, but the fire was expanding everywhere.”

The Dubai resident spent all night, along with others from the building, waiting to see when it was safe for them to retrieve their items. Luckily, all 3,820 residents were safely evacuated from the 67-storey building.

Roozitalab says initially he was able to watch Maya through his apartment pet camera and could tell she was alive, albeit nervous and scared. At one point, the fire had abated enough to give him hope, but then it flared up again. This also caused him to lose connection with the camera, leaving him unaware of his canine companion’s fate.

“It was the hardest day of my life because the apartment was on fire and so full of smoke that even firefighters with oxygen tanks couldn't go in. Still, they were trying to save people,” he says.

Roozitalab posted his story on Instagram, requesting Dubai Police and Dubai Civil Defence to help rescue Maya from the burning building. Eventually, he got a call from officer Ahmed Almurr Saeed, who had seen the post. Although the Dubai Civil Defence worker had finished his shift, he returned to help.

The kitchen was the only room not damaged in the apartment Maya was trapped in. Photo: Ali Roozitalab

“He did everything to save Maya. He was trying his best to find some way to go into the building,” says Roozitalab. “Mohammad, one of the firefighters, also tried hard to get in, but the building was full of smoke and he couldn't. It was impossible.”

Roozitalab says his friends from a Golden Retrievers group had also seen the post and were so concerned about Maya, they came to see if they could find a way to get her rescued.

He was added to a WhatsApp group for pets trapped in the building, which provided some hope that Maya could be saved. Members worked tirelessly to help owners reunite with their animals, creating a list constantly updated with details such as the number of pets, their appearance, apartment numbers and each owner's contact information.

Captain Yaqoub Abdullah from Dubai Search and Rescue received the list, leading a team that searched every apartment for pets.

“He saved a lot of lives. He worked hard and rescued a lot of cats and dogs,” Roozitalab said. “As Maya is a golden retriever – a big dog – it was hard to carry her, and we had no idea what was going on in the apartment.”

At about 10.30pm the following day, the anxious owner finally got the message he had been waiting for: Abdullah had rescued Maya, and said “she’s alive, but hurt”.

Maya was then walked down 41 floors, including the building's car park levels, through the smoke and fire, and happily reunited with her owner. Roozitalab says she looked like a black retriever because of all the soot that had accumulated on her.

Maya was covered in soot after being rescued. Photo: Ali Roozitalab

Maya had been trapped in the apartment for 27 hours without food and water. The balcony and bedroom of the home were burnt, and there was damage to the living room. Roozitalab says she must have stayed in the kitchen, as it was the only area unaffected by the fire.

His friends called veterinary clinics to see where they could take Maya and got in touch with Dr Gelah Magtuba, who works at Dreamers Veterinary Clinic. Within 30 minutes, Dr Magtuba arrived on the scene with an oxygen machine and other equipment. She tested Maya and administered medication, but said the dog wasn’t in a good condition, recommending further treatment in a clinic.

Maya’s lungs were filled with smoke from being stuck inside the burning apartment and from walking down the high-rise building. After staying in the vet's clinic for two days, she has been released but is still on medication.

“Maya has improved a lot. Her respiratory distress has stabilised and she is responding favourably to the treatment for her pulmonary condition, as well as supplemental oxygen therapy. She’s eating, drinking and starting to regain her energy,” says Dr Magtuba.

She adds that Maya is still being monitored closely for any complications, but that there are no signs of long-term damage.

“Her recovery requires continuous respiratory support with specific lung-supporting medication, rest, a lot of gentle care and reassurance for her psychological trauma. With time and proper attention, we expect her to make a full recovery.”

Maya is expected to make a full recovery. Photo: Ali Roozitalab

Roozitalab adds: “It was a miracle Maya survived. She's a smart and strong dog, and God saved her for us. I don't know what I would do without her.”

He says he is thankful for all the help he received from Dubai Police, Dubai Civil Defence, Dreamers Veterinary Clinic and supportive social media groups.

“In these two to three days, I have got so many calls and texts from those who were concerned about Maya. It is heartwarming to see people come together to help in hard situations.”

