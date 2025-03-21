Ten pet-safe plants to have in the home, from a money tree to Venus flytrap

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/pets/" target="_blank">Pet</a> owners <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/home-garden/2023/03/15/where-to-buy-plants-pots-and-seeds-in-the-uae/" target="_blank">choosing houseplants</a> need to be aware of which ones are safe for their animals. Some popular choices, including the spider plant and Boston fern, are non-toxic to pets and easy to care for, making them great options for households with cats or dogs. Many of these plants also have <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/home/here-are-8-ways-to-improve-the-air-quality-in-your-home-1.1002511" target="_blank">air-purifying qualities</a>, helping to remove toxins. Others such as the Venus flytrap add flair to home decor while requiring minimal maintenance. Here are some of the pet-safe plants that can be found in the UAE. Named after their arachnid-like appearance, spider plants are easy to grow because of their resilience. However, they can be sensitive to fluoride in tap water, which turns the tips of their leaves brown. They are considered low-maintenance and can thrive indoors or outdoors with minimal care. The spider plant is a symbol of prosperity and good fortune across various cultures. Also known as the yellow palm or cane palm, this perennial tropical plant can grow tall (six to 12 metres) and wide (three to five metres). It is one of the few palms that tolerates trimming, making it possible to keep the mature plant indoors for up to 10 years. Palms thrive in direct sunlight and partially shaded areas. The flowering plant is known for its coloured papery bracts in vibrant shades of pink, magenta, purple, red, orange, white or yellow, which surround its small, inconspicuous white flower. The plant needs full sun for optimal flowering. Known for its lush green leaves and air-purifying qualities, the money tree is an easy-to-grow and low-maintenance plant believed to bring prosperity and good fortune. It thrives best in direct sunlight, although the UAE’s midday sun may be too much as the intense heat can scorch the leaves and cause the plant to droop. There are several different types of orchids, and the most popular is the moth orchid. Known for their colourful and fragrant blooms, they are usually viewed as a symbol of love, beauty and strength. Orchids are versatile and can thrive in a variety of settings. Easy to grow and take care of, they need average levels of water and should be placed on a bright windowsill facing east or west while avoiding direct sunlight. Thriving in tropical or indoor conditions, the slow-growing plant needs bright but indirect sunlight and requires regular watering. Parlour palms can reach one metre in height, but typically grow to around 30cm. They have slim, green stems that are topped with feather-like fronds. The plant also has air-purifying benefits. The carnivorous plant is relatively low-maintenance. It stays happy by getting at least four hours of direct sunlight and needs to be watered with distilled water. The plant catches its prey (mostly insects and spiders) with a jaw-like clamp that is triggered by movement on its leaves. Venus flytraps can take three to five days to digest food and can go months between meals. The Boston fern is an easy-to-care-for fern known for its arching, emerald green fronds. They need bright, indirect light and should be watered consistently to stay moist. They prefer warm temperatures and high humidity. Boston ferns help air purification and humidity, which is said to improve mood and reduce stress. The popular houseplants are known for their colourful blooms, which range from white to purple, and attractive foliage. They do well in average house temperatures and bright, indirect light. They symbolise devotion and commitment. Also known as the sweetheart plant because of its thick, heart-shaped leaves, the Hoya kerrii is often given as a token of love. It produces small star-shaped flowers that sometimes have a faint sweet smell. It is low-maintenance, slow-growing, requires lots of sun but only needs to be watered every few weeks.