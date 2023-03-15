Where to buy plants, pots and seeds in the UAE

The UAE's winter season is ending soon, which means there's a lot to do for keen gardeners.

Thankfully, there are plenty of shops across Dubai and Abu Dhabi for green thumbs to ensure home gardens flourish as the temperatures tick up.

However, these shops aren't only for experienced gardeners, they're for budding growers, too.

Here are some of the highlights.

Dubai Garden Centre

The shop in Al Quoz transports visitors to another world. An extensive selection of outdoor and indoor plants are on offer, as well as different potting mixtures and fertilisers.

Aside from gardening essentials, the shop also sells aquariums, garden ornaments and bespoke wooden furniture and carpentry products. There's even a playhouse for sale for Dh19,995.

There are stylish terrariums, decorative statues, as well as bamboo gazebos. There is an in-house cafe, too.

Open daily, 8am-10pm; Al Quoz Industrial Area 3; 04 590 4333; dubaigardencentre.ae

Plantshop

This online shop is a haven for serious growers with a wide array of seeds for sale — from herbs such as parsley, coriander, mint and thyme to vegetables like black carrot, red bell pepper and turnip, as well as flowers such as carnation, dahlia and petunia.

For the less experienced, the shop also sells growing kits, such as eco cubes — wooden boxes where seeds are already planted — designed to easily tend to various crops.

Other garden supplies are also available, including pots and planters, soil mixtures and plant care essentials. Customers can also browse through a catalogue of indoor and outdoor plants.

Online only; 04 581 3637; plantshop.me

Gover Garden Centre

With 3,700 square metres of display area, this shop in Al Warsan offers a range of products for gardening and landscaping needs, albeit mostly for bulk buyers.

It stocks a selection of indoor and outdoor plants, as well as planters in different forms, from aluminium to ceramic and clay pots.

One of the centre' specialities is landscaping, having worked with major developers Nakheel and Meeras. The shop also offers a green wall service, from set up to maintenance.

Open daily, 8am-7.30pm; Al Warsan 3; 04 287 2900; govergardencentre.com

The Garden Concept

This shop, which opened in January last year, offers a vast assortment of plants, handcrafted furniture, as well as chemicals and fertilisers for plant care.

In-store experts are on hand to guide customers, especially first-time buyers interested to learn more about gardening. It hosts workshops occasionally, including a free aquarium-making session on Saturdays.

Open daily, 8am-10pm; Al Quoz Industrial Area 3; 600 548484; thegardenconcept.com

GreenSouq

This online-only shop sells a variety of seeds, from common herbs to grass and hybrid ones. Different soil mixtures and fertilisers are also available, as well as pots and planters, depending on customers' requirements.

There are potted indoor and outdoor plants, as well as artificial ones for decoration. The shop also sells irrigation materials, such as PVC pipes, hoses, nozzles and valves.

Online only; 058 512 1105; greensouq.ae

Cosa Garden Centre

This nursery is popular for its range of gardening products, from potted plants to seeds and furniture. Aiming to offer "everything under one roof", the shop also sells a range of flowers, planters and bespoke woodwork for outdoor gardens.

Even seeds of big trees, such as fig and pink lagerstroemia, are available.

Open daily, 9am-9pm; Shakhbout City; 050 339 3554; cosagarden.com