US military shoots down Iranian drone in Arabian Sea, reports say

The ⁠US ​military on Tuesday ‌shot down an Iranian ​drone that had approached the USS ‌Abraham Lincoln aircraft ‍carrier ‍in the ⁠Arabian Sea, media outlets reported.

The outlets said an Iranian Shahed-139 drone was flying towards ⁠the ​carrier and ‍was shot ⁠down ‌by a ⁠⁠fighter jet.

“An F-35C ‌fighter jet from Abraham Lincoln shot down the Iranian drone in ‍self-defence and to protect ‍the aircraft carrier and personnel on board,” Navy Capt Tim ⁠Hawkins, spokesman for US Central Command (Centcom), told Reuters, which first reported the incident.

No American service members were harmed during the incident and no US equipment was damaged, he added.

The National has reached out to Centcom for further comment.

The incident comes after President Donald Trump said an “armada” was heading to the Middle East amid continuing tension with Iran. The USS Abraham Lincoln carrier strike group has been in the Middle East region since at least last week.

The omnipresent tension between the two countries has been exacerbated by Iran's brutal response to widespread protests that rocked the country for several weeks, but which have largely died down. The US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency said the crackdown has killed about 6,000 people.

The US and Iran are expected to engage in talks this week over a new nuclear deal. Mr Trump withdrew the US from the deal when he returned to office and carried out strikes on Iran's nuclear sites in June.

The President has been attempting to bring Iran to the table to hash out a new deal. Reuters reported last week that Mr Trump had demanded three conditions for resumption of talks: zero enrichment of uranium in Iran, limits on Tehran's ballistic missile programme and ending its support for regional proxies.