Islamabad United's Sahibzada Farhan scored a 49-ball century against Peshawar Zalmi in the Pakistan Super League in Rawalpindi. AFP
PSL 2025: Will Pakistan players embrace demands of modern T20 batting?

Sahibzada Farhan's ton for Islamabad shows local batters have the potential to match overseas talent in strike rate and impact

Ajit Vijaykumar

April 15, 2025