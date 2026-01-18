Pakistan team sets world record by defending target of 40 runs

A first-class team in Pakistan created a world record on Saturday by defending a target of just 40 - the lowest total successfully defended in over 200 years of first-class cricket.

The Pakistan TV team broke a ⁠231-year-old record as they defeated Sui Northern by just two runs, restricting their opponents to just 37 in the fourth innings during a domestic President's Trophy match.

The previous record was set by ‍Oldfield back in 1794 when they successfully defended a ⁠target of 41 against the Marylebone Cricket Club to secure a win by six runs at the Lord's cricket ground during the English domestic season.

Sui Northern scored 238 to take a 72-run lead in the first innings after PTV folded for 166 in Karachi. Sui Northern looked set for an easy win after PTV - the state ‍broadcaster - made only 111 in their second innings.

However, the pitch deteriorated dramatically as left-arm spinner Ali Usman finished with stunning figures of 6-9 to bring up a 10-wicket haul. Fast bowler Amad Butt took 4-28 to cap a memorable win at the National Stadium in Karachi.

Mixed bag for Pakistan stars in Big Bash

While Pakistan's domestic cricketers created history at home, their international stars did not have a good time abroad.

Star T20 players Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan and Shaheen Afridi have been part of the Big Bash League in Australia and for all three players, it has been a largely forgettable tournament.

Last month, fast bowler Shaheen suffered recurrence of a long-standing knee injury while playing for Brisbane Heat. In a previous match, he was removed from the attack for bowling two high full-tosses.

Wicketkeeper Rizwan was controversially retired out by Melbourne Renegades while batting on 26 from 23 balls.

Then on Friday, Australia star batter Steve Smith denied fellow opener Babar Azam, who was batting on 47 from 38 balls, the strike and then duly smashed a record 32 runs in the next over while batting for Sydney Sixers against Sydney Thunder.

Smith's decision to not give Babar the strike has sparked a debate in Pakistan about the style of cricket their international batters are playing in the T20 format, especially with the T20 World Cup just weeks away.