Pakistan's Babar Azam celebrates after reaching his fifty against South Africa in Lahore. AP
Sport

Cricket

Babar Azam celebrates world record with T20 series win over South Africa

Pakistan secure series 2-1 with four-wicket victory in Lahore

The National

November 02, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

Babar Azam capped a memorable return to Pakistan's T20 team by breaking the record for the most runs in the format and scoring a match-winning fifty against South Africa.

On Friday, Babar broke former India captain Rohit Sharma's record for most runs in T20s, going past the mark of 4,231 runs, as Pakistan hammered South Africa by nine wickets and levelled their series in Lahore.

One day later, Babar returned to score a timely fifty in the series decider as the hosts clinched a four-wicket win at the same venue to secure a 2-1 series victory.

Former captain Babar, returning to the T20 team after a year, scored a superb 68 from 47 deliveries in front of a record crowd of over 32,000.

The result, however, was set up by another stunning effort from the home team's bowlers as they restricted the visitors to 139-9.

Babar had looked out of touch at the start of the series but delivered when it mattered.

He put on 76 for the third wicket with captain Salman Agha (33 from 26 balls).

“This innings was due,” Babar said at the post-match presentation. “I backed myself and the team believed in me. I was hoping for such a knock.

“There is pressure in everything. It is about how you absorb it and I wanted to do what the team needed, play according to the situation.

“We wanted to take it deep and build partnerships and it worked for the team.”

Pakistan fast bowler Shaheen Afridi made a blistering start with two wickets in the opening over to put the Proteas on the back foot and finished with figures of 3-26.

Several South African batters made starts but wickets fell at regular intervals.

Reeza Hendricks top-scored with 34 and Corbin Bosch (30 not out) and captain Donovan Ferreira (29) also made decent contributions.

“We didn't perform with the bat once again,” Ferreira said. “The bowlers did well to fight until the end but there were not enough runs on the board.

“Credit to them, though – they fought really hard even when things weren’t in our favour. But it’s all part of the learning curve. We’ve got a young group, and every game brings lessons.”

The two teams next face off in a three-match ODI series beginning in Faisalabad on Tuesday.

Pakistan captain Agha was pleased with the fight shown by the team, but warned that the hectic schedule meant it was going to be difficult to maintain performance levels.

“A good team always backs up one good performance with another, and I’m very happy with the way the boys have done that. Every player now knows his role,” he said.

“We’ve learnt to play smart when the game demands it, and that’s been the difference in the last two matches. We’ve got 14–15 games in 25 days, so rotation is important. It’s tough for players to go every game, and I’m really happy that everyone’s stepping up when given a chance.”

Updated: November 02, 2025, 4:03 AM
Pakistan CricketSouth Africa Cricket