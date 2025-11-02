Babar Azam celebrates world record with T20 series win over South Africa

Babar Azam capped a memorable return to Pakistan's T20 team by breaking the record for the most runs in the format and scoring a match-winning fifty against South Africa.

On Friday, Babar broke former India captain Rohit Sharma's record for most runs in T20s, going past the mark of 4,231 runs, as Pakistan hammered South Africa by nine wickets and levelled their series in Lahore.

One day later, Babar returned to score a timely fifty in the series decider as the hosts clinched a four-wicket win at the same venue to secure a 2-1 series victory.

Former captain Babar, returning to the T20 team after a year, scored a superb 68 from 47 deliveries in front of a record crowd of over 32,000.

The result, however, was set up by another stunning effort from the home team's bowlers as they restricted the visitors to 139-9.

Babar had looked out of touch at the start of the series but delivered when it mattered.

He put on 76 for the third wicket with captain Salman Agha (33 from 26 balls).

“This innings was due,” Babar said at the post-match presentation. “I backed myself and the team believed in me. I was hoping for such a knock.

“There is pressure in everything. It is about how you absorb it and I wanted to do what the team needed, play according to the situation.

“We wanted to take it deep and build partnerships and it worked for the team.”

Pakistan fast bowler Shaheen Afridi made a blistering start with two wickets in the opening over to put the Proteas on the back foot and finished with figures of 3-26.

Several South African batters made starts but wickets fell at regular intervals.

Reeza Hendricks top-scored with 34 and Corbin Bosch (30 not out) and captain Donovan Ferreira (29) also made decent contributions.

“We didn't perform with the bat once again,” Ferreira said. “The bowlers did well to fight until the end but there were not enough runs on the board.

“Credit to them, though – they fought really hard even when things weren’t in our favour. But it’s all part of the learning curve. We’ve got a young group, and every game brings lessons.”

The two teams next face off in a three-match ODI series beginning in Faisalabad on Tuesday.

Pakistan captain Agha was pleased with the fight shown by the team, but warned that the hectic schedule meant it was going to be difficult to maintain performance levels.

“A good team always backs up one good performance with another, and I’m very happy with the way the boys have done that. Every player now knows his role,” he said.

“We’ve learnt to play smart when the game demands it, and that’s been the difference in the last two matches. We’ve got 14–15 games in 25 days, so rotation is important. It’s tough for players to go every game, and I’m really happy that everyone’s stepping up when given a chance.”

Banned items Dubai Police has also issued a list of banned items at the ground on Sunday. These include: Drones

Animals

Fireworks/ flares

Radios or power banks

Laser pointers

Glass

Selfie sticks/ umbrellas

Sharp objects

Political flags or banners

Bikes, skateboards or scooters

From Europe to the Middle East, economic success brings wealth - and lifestyle diseases A rise in obesity figures and the need for more public spending is a familiar trend in the developing world as western lifestyles are adopted. One in five deaths around the world is now caused by bad diet, with obesity the fastest growing global risk. A high body mass index is also the top cause of metabolic diseases relating to death and disability in Kuwait, Qatar and Oman – and second on the list in Bahrain. In Britain, heart disease, lung cancer and Alzheimer’s remain among the leading causes of death, and people there are spending more time suffering from health problems. The UK is expected to spend $421.4 billion on healthcare by 2040, up from $239.3 billion in 2014. And development assistance for health is talking about the financial aid given to governments to support social, environmental development of developing countries.

How to apply for a drone permit Individuals must register on UAE Drone app or website using their UAE Pass

Add all their personal details, including name, nationality, passport number, Emiratis ID, email and phone number

Upload the training certificate from a centre accredited by the GCAA

Submit their request

What are the regulations? Fly it within visual line of sight

Never over populated areas

Ensure maximum flying height of 400 feet (122 metres) above ground level is not crossed

Users must avoid flying over restricted areas listed on the UAE Drone app

Only fly the drone during the day, and never at night

Should have a live feed of the drone flight

Drones must weigh 5 kg or less

THE SPECS – Honda CR-V Touring AWD Engine: 2.4-litre 4-cylinder Power: 184hp at 6,400rpm Torque: 244Nm at 3,900rpm Transmission: Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) 0-100kmh in 9.4 seconds Top speed: 202kmh Fuel consumption: 6.8L/100km Price: From Dh122,900

Skoda Superb Specs Engine: 2-litre TSI petrol Power: 190hp Torque: 320Nm Price: From Dh147,000 Available: Now

Specs Engine: 51.5kW electric motor Range: 400km Power: 134bhp Torque: 175Nm Price: From Dh98,800 Available: Now

MATCH INFO Day 1 at Mount Maunganui England 241-4 Denly 74, Stokes 67 not out, De Grandhomme 2-28 New Zealand Yet to bat

Lexus LX700h specs Engine: 3.4-litre twin-turbo V6 plus supplementary electric motor Power: 464hp at 5,200rpm Torque: 790Nm from 2,000-3,600rpm Transmission: 10-speed auto Fuel consumption: 11.7L/100km On sale: Now Price: From Dh590,000

MATCH INFO Borussia Dortmund 0 Bayern Munich 1 (Kimmich 43') Man of the match: Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich)

WHAT IS A BLACK HOLE? 1. Black holes are objects whose gravity is so strong not even light can escape their pull 2. They can be created when massive stars collapse under their own weight 3. Large black holes can also be formed when smaller ones collide and merge 4. The biggest black holes lurk at the centre of many galaxies, including our own 5. Astronomers believe that when the universe was very young, black holes affected how galaxies formed

Match info What: Fifa Club World Cup play-off

Who: Al Ain v Team Wellington

Where: Hazza bin Zayed Stadium, Al Ain

When: Wednesday, kick off 7.30pm

MATCH INFO Fixture: Ukraine v Portugal, Monday, 10.45pm (UAE) TV: BeIN Sports

Fitness problems in men's tennis Andy Murray - hip Novak Djokovic - elbow Roger Federer - back Stan Wawrinka - knee Kei Nishikori - wrist Marin Cilic - adductor

What is a Ponzi scheme? A fraudulent investment operation where the scammer provides fake reports and generates returns for old investors through money paid by new investors, rather than through ligitimate business activities.

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Cricket World Cup League Two Teams Oman, UAE, Namibia Al Amerat, Muscat Results Oman beat UAE by five wickets UAE beat Namibia by eight runs Namibia beat Oman by 52 runs UAE beat Namibia by eight wickets Fixtures Saturday January 11 - UAE v Oman Sunday January 12 – Oman v Namibia

The%20specs %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EEngine%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E3.5-litre%20twin-turbo%20V6%20%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPower%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E456hp%20at%205%2C000rpm%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETorque%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E691Nm%20at%203%2C500rpm%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETransmission%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E10-speed%20auto%20%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFuel%20consumption%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E14.6L%2F100km%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3Efrom%20Dh349%2C545%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EOn%20sale%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3Enow%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

Company%20profile%20 %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EName%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EYodawy%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Egypt%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounders%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EKarim%20Khashaba%2C%20Sherief%20El-Feky%20and%20Yasser%20AbdelGawad%3Cstrong%3E%3Cbr%3ESector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EHealthTech%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETotal%20funding%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E%2424.5%20million%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EAlgebra%20Ventures%2C%20Global%20Ventures%2C%20MEVP%20and%20Delivery%20Hero%20Ventures%2C%20among%20others%3Cstrong%3E%3Cbr%3ENumber%20of%20employees%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20500%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cylinder turbo Power: 258hp from 5,000-6,500rpm Torque: 400Nm from 1,550-4,000rpm Transmission: Eight-speed auto Fuel consumption: 6.1L/100km Price: from Dh362,500 On sale: now

TV (UAE time); OSN Sports: from 10am

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

Dust and sand storms compared Sand storm Particle size: Larger, heavier sand grains

Visibility: Often dramatic with thick "walls" of sand

Duration: Short-lived, typically localised

Travel distance: Limited

Source: Open desert areas with strong winds Dust storm Particle size: Much finer, lightweight particles

Visibility: Hazy skies but less intense

Duration: Can linger for days

Travel distance: Long-range, up to thousands of kilometres

Source: Can be carried from distant regions

Mobile phone packages comparison

BABYLON %3Cp%3EDirector%3A%20Damien%20Chazelle%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EStars%3A%20Brad%20Pitt%2C%20Margot%20Robbie%2C%20Jean%20Smart%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3ERating%3A%204%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Shubh Mangal Saavdhan

Directed by: RS Prasanna

Starring: Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar

The specs Engine: 3.0-litre 6-cyl turbo Power: 435hp at 5,900rpm Torque: 520Nm at 1,800-5,500rpm Transmission: 9-speed auto Price: from Dh498,542 On sale: now

Match info Liverpool 3

Hoedt (10' og), Matip (21'), Salah (45 3') Southampton 0

Four motivational quotes from Alicia's Dubai talk “The only thing we need is to know that we have faith. Faith and hope in our own dreams. The belief that, when we keep going we’re going to find our way. That’s all we got.” “Sometimes we try so hard to keep things inside. We try so hard to pretend it’s not really bothering us. In some ways, that hurts us more. You don’t realise how dishonest you are with yourself sometimes, but I realised that if I spoke it, I could let it go.” “One good thing is to know you’re not the only one going through it. You’re not the only one trying to find your way, trying to find yourself, trying to find amazing energy, trying to find a light. Show all of yourself. Show every nuance. All of your magic. All of your colours. Be true to that. You can be unafraid.” “It’s time to stop holding back. It’s time to do it on your terms. It’s time to shine in the most unbelievable way. It’s time to let go of negativity and find your tribe, find those people that lift you up, because everybody else is just in your way.”

SPEC%20SHEET%3A%20APPLE%20M3%20MACBOOK%20AIR%20(13%22) %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EProcessor%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Apple%20M3%2C%208-core%20CPU%2C%20up%20to%2010-core%20CPU%2C%2016-core%20Neural%20Engine%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDisplay%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%2013.6-inch%20Liquid%20Retina%2C%202560%20x%201664%2C%20224ppi%2C%20500%20nits%2C%20True%20Tone%2C%20wide%20colour%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EMemory%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%208%2F16%2F24GB%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStorage%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20256%2F512GB%20%2F%201%2F2TB%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EI%2FO%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Thunderbolt%203%2FUSB-4%20(2)%2C%203.5mm%20audio%2C%20Touch%20ID%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EConnectivity%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Wi-Fi%206E%2C%20Bluetooth%205.3%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EBattery%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%2052.6Wh%20lithium-polymer%2C%20up%20to%2018%20hours%2C%20MagSafe%20charging%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECamera%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%201080p%20FaceTime%20HD%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EVideo%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Support%20for%20Apple%20ProRes%2C%20HDR%20with%20Dolby%20Vision%2C%20HDR10%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EAudio%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%204-speaker%20system%2C%20wide%20stereo%2C%20support%20for%20Dolby%20Atmos%2C%20Spatial%20Audio%20and%20dynamic%20head%20tracking%20(with%20AirPods)%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EColours%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Midnight%2C%20silver%2C%20space%20grey%2C%20starlight%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EIn%20the%20box%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20MacBook%20Air%2C%2030W%2F35W%20dual-port%2F70w%20power%20adapter%2C%20USB-C-to-MagSafe%20cable%2C%202%20Apple%20stickers%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20From%20Dh4%2C599%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

In-demand jobs and monthly salaries Technology expert in robotics and automation: Dh20,000 to Dh40,000

Energy engineer: Dh25,000 to Dh30,000

Production engineer: Dh30,000 to Dh40,000

Data-driven supply chain management professional: Dh30,000 to Dh50,000

HR leader: Dh40,000 to Dh60,000

Engineering leader: Dh30,000 to Dh55,000

Project manager: Dh55,000 to Dh65,000

Senior reservoir engineer: Dh40,000 to Dh55,000

Senior drilling engineer: Dh38,000 to Dh46,000

Senior process engineer: Dh28,000 to Dh38,000

Senior maintenance engineer: Dh22,000 to Dh34,000

Field engineer: Dh6,500 to Dh7,500

Field supervisor: Dh9,000 to Dh12,000

Field operator: Dh5,000 to Dh7,000

MEDIEVIL%20(1998) %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDeveloper%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20SCE%20Studio%20Cambridge%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPublisher%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Sony%20Computer%20Entertainment%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EConsole%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20PlayStation%2C%20PlayStation%204%20and%205%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%203.5%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4cyl turbo Power: 261hp at 5,500rpm Torque: 405Nm at 1,750-3,500rpm Transmission: 9-speed auto Fuel consumption: 6.9L/100km On sale: Now Price: From Dh117,059

Specs%3A%202024%20McLaren%20Artura%20Spider %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EEngine%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%203.0-litre%20twin-turbo%20V6%20and%20electric%20motor%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EMax%20power%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20700hp%20at%207%2C500rpm%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EMax%20torque%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20720Nm%20at%202%2C250rpm%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETransmission%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Eight-speed%20dual-clutch%20auto%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3E0-100km%2Fh%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%203.0sec%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETop%20speed%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E330kph%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20From%20Dh1.14%20million%20(%24311%2C000)%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EOn%20sale%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Now%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Biog: Age: 34 Favourite superhero: Batman Favourite sport: anything extreme Favourite person: Muhammad Ali

Company profile Date started: 2015 Founder: John Tsioris and Ioanna Angelidaki Based: Dubai Sector: Online grocery delivery Staff: 200 Funding: Undisclosed, but investors include the Jabbar Internet Group and Venture Friends

APPLE IPAD MINI (A17 PRO) Display: 21cm Liquid Retina Display, 2266 x 1488, 326ppi, 500 nits Chip: Apple A17 Pro, 6-core CPU, 5-core GPU, 16-core Neural Engine Storage: 128/256/512GB Main camera: 12MP wide, f/1.8, digital zoom up to 5x, Smart HDR 4 Front camera: 12MP ultra-wide, f/2.4, Smart HDR 4, full-HD @ 25/30/60fps Biometrics: Touch ID, Face ID Colours: Blue, purple, space grey, starlight In the box: iPad mini, USB-C cable, 20W USB-C power adapter Price: From Dh2,099

More from Armen Sarkissian AI and humans will co-exist, not compete