Pakistan to play India at T20 World Cup 2026 after impasse ends

The Pakistan government allowed its national team to take the field against India on Sunday, ending a long-drawn impasse that had threatened to derail the 2026 T20 World Cup.

After hectic negotiations between the International Cricket Council, Pakistan and Bangladesh Cricket boards along with mediators from other member nations, Pakistan have now received the green light from their government to face their arch rivals in Colombo after earlier refusing to play Sunday's match due to what they called was unfair treatment from the world body.

"In view of the outcomes achieved in multilateral discussions, as well as the request of friendly countries, the Government of Pakistan hereby directs the Pakistan national cricket team to take the field on February 15, 2026, for its scheduled fixture in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup," the Pakistan government posted on X.

"Moreover, this decision has been taken with the aim of protecting the spirit of cricket, and to support the continuity of this global sport in all participating nations."

The impasse began when the Bangladesh board refused to travel to India for their World Cup matches due to security concerns. The ICC refused their request, stating inadequate proof of security threat to the team or fans.

Scotland replaced Bangladesh at the ongoing World Cup, after which Pakistan put their weight behind Bangladesh, stating unfair treatment. The Pakistan board questioned the world body for allowing India to play at neutral venues but refusing a similar facility to Bangladesh.

Over the last week, pressure grew on the world body and other member boards to find a solution since the India-Pakistan match was tied to the broadcast deal and one of the biggest income generators at the T20 World Cup. A forfeited match would have resulted in incredible losses, including to the Sri Lankan board hosting that game.

However, the match will now go ahead as scheduled.

Earlier on Monday, the Bangladesh board urged Pakistan to reverse their decision to boycott the match.

Pakistan had threated to forfeit the match, which could have been deemed a breach of contract and attracted heavy penalties and sanction from the world body.

Also, the Sri Lankan board and government urged Pakistan to fulfil their commitments as a forfeiture would have hit their hotel industry, gate receipts and local tourism.

Meanwhile, the world body addressed the concerns of the Bangladesh board, promising no penalties on the body while awarding an additional world event in the next cycle.

"It is agreed that no financial, sporting or administrative penalty will be imposed on Bangladesh Cricket Board in relation to the current matter," the ICC said in a statement.

"An agreement has been reached that Bangladesh will host an ICC event prior to the ICC men’s cricket World Cup 2031, subject to the usual ICC hosting processes, timelines and operational requirements."