Pakistan have limited options as they weigh 2026 T20 World Cup participation

The dust seems to have settled for now on the T20 World Cup participation drama but the issue might continue to bubble under the surface for some time.

On Saturday, Bangladesh were officially removed from the T20 showpiece event, which begins on February 7, over the country's refusal to travel to India due to security concerns.

The dramatic turn of events came amid deteriorating political relations between India and Bangladesh, exacerbated by the removal of Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman from the IPL amid growing tensions.

Bangladesh insisted on playing their T20 World Cup matches in Sri Lanka – co-hosts of the tournament – but the International Cricket Council did not accept the request, stating inadequate proof of threat to the security of Bangladesh team or fans in India.

Scotland were roped in as Bangladesh's replacement at the World Cup, putting an end to the uncertainty for the time being.

However, Pakistan are not considering the chapter as closed. They were the staunchest supporters of Bangladesh during the fiasco, demanding that the Tigers be allowed to play their games outside India.

Pakistan are scheduled to play their T20 World Cup matches in Sri Lanka following a similar breakdown in relations with India, which resulted in an agreement between the boards that states neither team will travel to the neighbouring country for cricket matches.

However, the Pakistan Cricket Board is keeping its options open about participation at the T20 World Cup.

On Monday, PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi stated that the government will take a final call on the T20 World Cup.

“Had a productive meeting with the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. Briefed him on the ICC matter, and he directed that we resolve it while keeping all options on the table. It was agreed that the final decision will be taken either on Friday or next Monday,” Naqvi posted on X.

According to multiple reports, Pakistan are weighing their options regarding the World Cup and the match against India in Colombo on February 15.

However, Pakistan have limited options. Any type of boycott or pullout will be taken seriously by the world body as Pakistan already had their request of playing outside India approved.

Also, taking any action in a matter not involving their team can invite serious penalties, especially since an agreement is already in place for India and Pakistan to play in ICC tournaments.

There have been instances in the past where teams have forfeited matches at ICC tournaments. At the 2003 World Cup, England forfeited their match in Zimbabwe due to security issues – amid political tensions – while Australia and West Indies also did not travel to Sri Lanka for the 1996 World Cup over safety concerns.

However, Pakistan will not be able to use security concern as a reason for refusing to fulfil their commitments as they already have their matches in a neutral territory.

More importantly, any action that attracts financial penalty from the ICC would hit Pakistan hard. The country is the fourth largest recipient of ICC funds – around five per cent of the total fund pool.

While that amount is much smaller than the share of India, England and Australia, the absolute value of Pakistan's share forms a majority of the funds the country's cricket board has at its disposal. Any reduction from ICC would leave a big impact.

Amid the controversy, Pakistan went ahead and announced their squad for the T20 World Cup, hinting they will ultimately fulfil their commitments.

However, they might decide to lodge a protest or show solidarity with Bangladesh during the T20 World Cup, which is well within Pakistan's purview.