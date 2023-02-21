Qantas to open all-new first class lounge in London in time for world's longest flights

Qantas has announced plans for a $100 million lounge network upgrade, including a proposed all-new first-class lounge at London Heathrow airport.

The luxury London First Lounge will have direct access to boarding gates, wellness features and sweeping views of the airfield.

Its launch is part of Qantas’ plans to revive Project Sunrise — the world’s longest non-stop flights to Sydney from London and New York. With a targeted opening date of 2025, the lounge will launch in time for the first direct commercial flights from London to Sydney.

Qantas' A350-1000 jets will be used for Project Sunrise non-stop flights from Australia to London, launching in 2025. Photo: Qantas

“London is one of the most important destinations on our network and it’s the perfect location for a First Lounge, especially with our direct Project Sunrise flights on the way. Heathrow is one of the world’s busiest airports so we’re very pleased to be working with them to secure a great space in the terminal for an additional lounge,” said Alan Joyce, chief executive at Qantas.

Qantas has announced a mulit-million upgrade to lounge network, including a luxury first class lounge at London Heathrow. Photo: Qantas

Subject to agreement with Heathrow Airport and UK regulators, the hub will be the airline’s fifth first class lounge internationally, joining Los Angeles, Melbourne, Singapore and the original hub in Sydney.

It’s one of several developments revealed by the Australian national carrier as part of a multimillion investment announced as the airline expands its network and starts to take delivery of next-generation aircraft.

“Being back in profit means we’re back to making long-term investments for our customers. That started with the major aircraft order we announced last year and now we’re building on that with a major investment in our lounges," said Joyce.

Qantas has announced a $100 million lounge network upgrade with developments in London, Hong Kong and Australia. Photo: Qantas

Other upgrades include the reopening of a refreshed international lounge at Hong Kong. Qantas previously said the lounge was being “permanently closed” but plans have changed with the renovated space due to open in April with the return of its popular yum cha trolley service, from which travellers can enjoy complimentary tea and dim sums.

The International business lounges in Sydney and Melbourne will also be expanded and entirely renovated.

Qantas also revealed the first pictures of its new Auckland International Lounge, opening “progressively this year”.

The sleek space has been designed as a “preflight oasis” with an edible herb garden, smart mood lighting and a huge L-shaped bar.

What is Qantas Project Sunrise?

Qantas plans to launch Project Sunrise flights between Australia, UK and US in 2025. Photo: Qantas

Project Sunrise is Qantas’ plans for non-stop flights to Australia from any other city in the world, including New York and London.

Research flights have been completed for the ultra-long-haul journeys, which will have a flying time of more than 21 hours and where jets will travel more than 16,000km, shaving up to four hours of travel time when compared with the one-stop options available today.

The project was paused during the global pandemic. In May last year, Australia’s national carrier confirmed an order for 12 Airbus A350-1000s to be used for the flights, now due to commence flying in late 2025.