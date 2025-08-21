Pilgrims at Al Masjid Al Haram in Makkah. EPA
Saudi Arabia launches new digital service for international Umrah pilgrims

Service aims to simplify visa and travel bookings for overseas pilgrims

August 21, 2025

The Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has unveiled the Nusuk Umrah service, a digital platform enabling international pilgrims to apply directly for Umrah visas and book services online without intermediaries, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The platform allows users to tailor their trips by selecting integrated packages or booking individual services, including visas, accommodation, transport and guided tours.

It features a user-friendly interface in seven languages that integrates with government systems and offers various payment options.

The platform aims to improve service quality and enrich the pilgrim experience.

Saudi Arabia seeks to welcome more Muslims to the kingdom in line with its Vison 2030, which aims to boost the kingdom’s role as a religious and cultural hub while diversifying its economy beyond fossil fuels.

In July, it announced Gulf citizens and residents can perform Umrah all year round. The announcement marked an easing of restrictions.

The decision allows citizens of Gulf Co-operation Council states – the UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman and Qatar – to enter the kingdom any time to perform the pilgrimage, as long as they apply for permits through the official Nusuk application.

Gulf residents are eligible to perform Umrah using several types of visas, including Umrah visas available via Nusuk, transit visas issued in partnership with Saudia Airlines and Flynas, and tourist visas that can be obtained through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ official portal.

This came weeks after the kingdom resumed international Umrah visa issuance, following the conclusion of this year’s Hajj.

Umrah is a non-mandatory Islamic pilgrimage to Makkah that can be performed at any time of the year, unlike Hajj, which takes place during a specific period in the Islamic calendar. Although shorter and less complex than Hajj, Umrah holds great spiritual significance for Muslims around the world.

Updated: August 21, 2025, 9:41 AM`
