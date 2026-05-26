Saudi authorities urge pilgrims to stay in during peak sun hours on most sacred day of Hajj

Saudi authorities have urged pilgrims to remain in their camps in Arafat until 4pm on Tuesday as a safety precaution against direct sun exposure and to help reduce risks while performing the most important pillar of Hajj.

The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah said the Arafat Day sermon will be broadcast live via audio and video to all air-conditioned tents, allowing pilgrims to listen in without having to leave their camps.

Thousands of pilgrims traditionally gather at Mount Arafat for the pinnacle of the annual Hajj pilgrimage, standing in prayer and reflection on the outskirts of Makkah to commemorate the final sermon delivered by the Prophet Mohammed.

The ministry also urged pilgrims to adhere to the kingdom's approved schedules and to avoid unauthorised sites, as this could “disrupt crowd management and impede the smooth flow of movement between sites”.

Muslim pray on Mount Arafat, also known as Jabal Al Rahma or Mount of Mercy, during the climax of the Hajj pilgrimage. AFP Info

It called on pilgrims to adhere to instructions not to climb Mount Arafat, due to safety risks, and said compliance with instructions would help achieve “a safe and organised experience for all pilgrims”.

Hajj, one of the world’s largest annual religious gatherings, began this week. It is one of the five pillars of Islam and is mandatory for Muslims – who are able – to perform the pilgrimage once in their lives.

The Saudi Press Agency reported on Friday more than 1.5 million pilgrims from 104 countries, hosted under the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques' Guests Programme for Hajj, Umrah and Visit, had arrived for Hajj this year.

The programme, overseen by the Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah and Guidance, in co-operation with other government agencies, provides comprehensive spiritual and logistical support to ensure pilgrims perform their rituals “with complete tranquillity”, the agency said.

What is Arafat Day?

Arafat Day is one of the holiest events in the Islamic calendar. It falls on the ninth day of Dhu Al Hijja, the final month of the lunar year, and represents the spiritual climax of Hajj.

Millions of pilgrims mark the day by gathering at Mount Arafat to perform wuquf – the ritual of standing in prayer and devotion. This rite is considered the most essential pillar of Hajj and, without it, the pilgrimage is deemed incomplete.

Pilgrims gather at the Mount of Mercy on the Arafat plain. Reuters Info

For Muslims not performing Hajj, Arafat Day is a time of fasting, worship and introspection. Fasting on this day is believed to expiate the sins of the previous and coming year.

In the UAE and Saudi Arabia, as well as several other Muslim-majority countries, Arafat Day is a public holiday. It precedes Eid Al Adha, the “festival of the sacrifice”, which begins this year on Wednesday, May 27, and runs until Friday, May 29.