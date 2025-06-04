Hajj pilgrims advised to avoid peak heat hours on Day of Arafat

Saudi Arabia's Minister for the Hajj has told pilgrims to stay in their tents between 10am and 4pm on Thursday, warning of heat exhaustion when thousands scale a sacred hill on the outskirts of Makkah for the Day of Arafat.

Temperatures are hovering around 40°C as more than a million people converge on the holy city for the start of the annual Hajj pilgrimage on Wednesday. Saudi Arabia has increased efforts to ensure a safe event in the summer heat. Strict penalties have been enforced against illegal visitors to Makkah to prevent overcrowding.

Hajj Minister Tawfiq Al Rabiah warned worshippers to use the transport provided to Mount Arafat rather than walking, according to the official Saudi Press Agency. He said random trips on foot "pose a significant threat to the flow of crowds and the safety of pilgrims".

Muslims perform morning prayers in Makkah's Grand Mosque on Tuesday. Reuters

The Day of Arafat traditionally marks the high point of the Hajj, when pilgrims assemble on the hill and its surrounding plain for hours of prayer and Quran recital. Mount Arafat is where the Prophet Mohammed is believed to have delivered his final sermon. There is little to no shade on the 70-metre-high hill, leaving pilgrims exposed to the desert sun.

Saudi authorities said last year that 1,300 people died during the Hajj as temperatures reached 50°C. Many of the dead were unregistered pilgrims who lacked access to air-conditioned tents and buses.

This year more than 40 government agencies and 250,000 officials have been mobilised to ensure safety. Saudi Arabia's Interior Ministry has warned that anyone attempting to perform the pilgrimage without a permit will face a fine of up to 20,000 riyals ($5,300). Those helping illegal pilgrims to travel to Makkah face even higher fines. Foreigners who breach the rules could be barred from entering Saudi Arabia for 10 years.

The Grand Mosque in Makkah from the air. Reuters

Artificial intelligence is also being used by authorities to monitor data and video, with a new fleet of drones in the skies above Makkah to help manage the crowds.

The Hajj is one of the five pillars of Islam. It is mandatory for Muslims able to do so to perform the pilgrimage once in their lives. As of Sunday, more than 1.4 million pilgrims had arrived in Saudi Arabia for this year's rituals, officials said.

On Wednesday, robed pilgrims will perform the tawaf - walking seven times around the Kaaba, the black cubic structure at the centre of Makkah's Grand Mosque that is Islam's holiest site.

Pilgrims will perform the tawaf - walking seven times around the Kaaba, the black cubic structure at the centre of the Grand Mosque. AFP

Before entering Makkah, pilgrims must first enter a state of purity, called ihram, which requires special dress and behaviour. Men wear a seamless shroud-like white garment that emphasises unity among believers, regardless of their social status or nationality. Women wear loose dresses, also white, exposing just their face and hands.

For many Muslims, completing the Hajj is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. "I am so happy, it's such an amazing feeling," Reem Al Shogre, a 35-year-old Saudi national performing the pilgrimage for the first time, told AFP.

