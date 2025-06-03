News

Gulf

Mapping the global gathering of Hajj

Authorities have recorded an increase in pilgrims from Europe, while Asia accounts for the largest group of foreign worshippers

Isaac Arroyo

Isaac Arroyo

June 03, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

More than 1.3 million pilgrims have gathered in Saudi Arabia for this year's Hajj, with many travelling from around the world to perform rites and pray at the Grand Mosque in Makkah.

The annual pilgrimage is one of the five pillars of Islam. Every Muslim who is able to do so must perform Hajj at least once in their lives.

In our latest chart of the week, we take a closer look at who travelled from outside Saudi Arabia to take part in the pilgrimage in 2023 and 2024.

Global scale

In 2023, 1.65 million pilgrims from outside the kingdom participated in Hajj. That decreased the following year, with 1.59 million taking part, although the number of pilgrims from European countries increased.

However, in both years the vast majority of pilgrims, more than 60 per cent, came from countries in Asia.

Hajj logistics

In 2022, the Mataf – the open area around the Kaaba, in the Grand Mosque – was able to accommodate 107,000 pilgrims an hour, while the capacity of the mosque was two million, the General Authority for Statistics said.

An event of such magnitude requires careful planning from the authorities to ensure the safety of pilgrims. Saudi Arabia has imposed fines on anyone attempting to perform the pilgrimage without a permit, while drones are to be used to monitor crowds.

Updated: June 03, 2025, 12:45 PM
Hajj 2025