Mapping the global gathering of Hajj

More than 1.3 million pilgrims have gathered in Saudi Arabia for this year's Hajj, with many travelling from around the world to perform rites and pray at the Grand Mosque in Makkah.

The annual pilgrimage is one of the five pillars of Islam. Every Muslim who is able to do so must perform Hajj at least once in their lives.

In our latest chart of the week, we take a closer look at who travelled from outside Saudi Arabia to take part in the pilgrimage in 2023 and 2024.

Global scale

In 2023, 1.65 million pilgrims from outside the kingdom participated in Hajj. That decreased the following year, with 1.59 million taking part, although the number of pilgrims from European countries increased.

However, in both years the vast majority of pilgrims, more than 60 per cent, came from countries in Asia.

Hajj logistics

In 2022, the Mataf – the open area around the Kaaba, in the Grand Mosque – was able to accommodate 107,000 pilgrims an hour, while the capacity of the mosque was two million, the General Authority for Statistics said.

An event of such magnitude requires careful planning from the authorities to ensure the safety of pilgrims. Saudi Arabia has imposed fines on anyone attempting to perform the pilgrimage without a permit, while drones are to be used to monitor crowds.

Director: Laxman Utekar Cast: Vicky Kaushal, Akshaye Khanna, Diana Penty, Vineet Kumar Singh, Rashmika Mandanna Rating: 1/5

Saudi National Day Why the UAE has many reasons to celebrate its closest friend and ally

The years Ramadan fell in May 1987 1954 1921 1888

Electric scooters: some rules to remember Riders must be 14-years-old or over

Wear a protective helmet

Park the electric scooter in designated parking lots (if any)

Do not leave electric scooter in locations that obstruct traffic or pedestrians

Solo riders only, no passengers allowed

Do not drive outside designated lanes

School uniforms report UAE parents angry at rising cost of 'poor quality' school uniforms