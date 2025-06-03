Saudi Arabia launches world's largest cooling system as pilgrims gather for Hajj

The world's largest cooling system is in operation at the Grand Mosque in Makkah, as more than a million Hajj pilgrims gather in the Saudi city amid the summer heat.

The annual pilgrimage is to begin on Wednesday and Saudi authorities have vowed that the event will be safe as temperatures soar. Strict penalties have been enforced against illegal visitors to Makkah in an effort to prevent overcrowding.

A cooling system with a capacity of 155,000 refrigeration tonnes, a unit of power used to measure refrigeration and air conditioning equipment, will keep temperatures at the mosque between 22°C and 24°C, the official Saudi Press Agency reported.

The Grand Mosque houses the Kaaba and is visited by millions of worshippers every year. The oldest parts of the mosque date back to the 16th century.

Worshippers pray around the Kaaba at the Grand Mosque in Makkah. AFP

Two main cooling stations will pump air around the mosque – the Shamiya station, with a capacity of 120,000 tonnes, and the Ajyad station at 35,000 tonnes, SPA reported, quoting the General Authority for the Care of the Affairs of the Grand Mosque.

"These efforts are part of a comprehensive vision aimed at elevating the pilgrim experience and providing the highest levels of comfort and tranquillity during ritual performance, especially given the potentially harsh weather conditions," SPA added.

Saudi authorities said last year that 1,300 Hajj pilgrims died as temperatures reached 50°C. Many were unregistered and lacked access to air-conditioned tents and buses.

The Grand Mosque houses the Kaaba and receives millions of worshippers each year. AFP

Hajj is one of the five pillars of Islam. It is mandatory for Muslims able to do so to perform the pilgrimage once in their lives.

As of Friday, more than 1.3 million pilgrims had arrived in Saudi Arabia, officials said. Temperatures this week are forecast to exceed 40°C.

"I can’t describe the joy of travelling finally for the Hajj," Abdullah Al Mutawa, 45, told The National at Dubai airport on Monday, before boarding a flight to Makkah. "I broke down in tears when I arrived at the airport knowing my dream has became a reality."

Pilgrims leave evening prayers outside the Grand Mosque. AP

More than 40 government agencies and 250,000 officials will work to ensure the safety of pilgrims. Saudi Arabia's Interior Ministry has warned that anyone attempting to perform the pilgrimage without a permit will face a fine of up to 20,000 riyals ($5,300). Those enabling illegal pilgrims to travel to Makkah face higher fines. Foreigners who breach the rules could be barred from entering Saudi Arabia for 10 years.

The Saudi government has built new infrastructure to enhance the safety of Hajj pilgrims. A quota system for visitors to Makkah was introduced in 1987, agreed on by member countries of the Organisation of Islamic Co-operation, to limit the number of pilgrims allowed by each nation to 0.1 per cent of its population.

This year, artificial intelligence will be used by authorities to monitor data and video, with a new fleet of drones to take to the skies above Makkah, to help manage the crowds.

