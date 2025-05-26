Saudi Arabia calls on Muslims to sight Dhu Al Hijja Moon ahead of Hajj

Muslims perform the Tawaf (circumambulation) around Kaaba, the holiest site in Islam, at Al Masjid Al Haram, in preparation for the start of the Hajj 2024 pilgrimage, Makkah, Saudi Arabia, last year. EPA

Muslims perform the Tawaf (circumambulation) around Kaaba, the holiest site in Islam, at Al Masjid Al Haram, in preparation for the start of the Hajj 2024 pilgrimage, Makkah, Saudi Arabia, last year. Show more