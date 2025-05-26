Saudi Arabia calls on Muslims to sight Dhu Al Hijja Moon ahead of Hajj

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/saudi-arabia/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/saudi-arabia/">Saudi Arabia</a>’s Supreme Court has called on Muslims in the Kingdom to sight the crescent moon on Tuesday evening that would signal the start of the Muslim lunar month <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/gulf-news/2022/06/28/why-is-the-entire-month-of-dhu-al-hijjah-holy/" target="_blank" rel="">Dhu Al Hijja</a> ahead of the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/hajj/" target="_blank" rel="">Hajj</a> pilgrimage season. Tuesday is the 29th of Dhu Al Qadah and if the crescent moon is sighted that day, the month of Dhu Al Hijja, during which Hajj takes place, will start on Wednesday May 28. In this case, the first day of Eid Al Adha will take place on Friday June 6. If the crescent moon is not sighted on Tuesday evening, Dhu Al Hijja will start on Thursday and the first day of Eid will be on Saturday June 7. The court also urged anyone who sights the crescent moon with the naked eye or through binoculars to promptly report to the nearest court and submit their testimony. A total of 961,903 pilgrims have arrived in Saudi Arabia for the annual Hajj <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/2025/05/23/emirates-flights-hajj-eid-al-adha/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/2025/05/23/emirates-flights-hajj-eid-al-adha/">pilgrimage</a>, the kingdom's General Directorate of Passports has announced. About 912,598 pilgrims entered through airports, 45,028 through land crossings, and 4,277 by sea, according to the directorate, and reported by Saudi Press Agency Spa. The directorate said it is committed to enabling smooth entry procedures by equipping all international entry points with advanced technology and posting highly trained, multilingual staff. The Hajj, one of the five pillars of Islam, must be undertaken by all Muslims who have the means at least once in their lives. It is one of the world's largest religious gatherings. The kingdom had announced a range of penalties for people violating regulations during the event, one of the largest <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/05/01/pilgrims-begin-arriving-in-saudi-arabia-as-hajj-preparations-gather-pace/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/05/01/pilgrims-begin-arriving-in-saudi-arabia-as-hajj-preparations-gather-pace/">mass gatherings </a>in the world. Saudi Arabia's Interior Ministry said on Monday that security troops arrested five residents and nine citizens for violating Hajj regulations by transporting 44 individuals without Hajj permits. The ministry said that seasonal administrative committees issued decisions against the transporters, their accomplices and the unauthorised pilgrims, Spa reported. Penalties included imprisonment, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/04/29/hajj-pilgrims-without-permit-to-face-large-fines-says-saudi-arabia/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/04/29/hajj-pilgrims-without-permit-to-face-large-fines-says-saudi-arabia/">fines</a> of up to 100,000 riyals (26,666 US dollars), public naming of the violators and deportation of resident offenders with a 10-year re-entry ban to Saudi Arabia after serving their sentences, the ministry said The ministry also initiated judicial measures to confiscate the vehicles used in the offences and imposed a fine of up to 20,000 riyals on visitors who attempt to perform Hajj without a permit. The ministry urged all citizens and residents to comply with Hajj regulations to ensure a safe and secure Hajj for all. <b>Preparations in full swing</b> The General Authority for the Care of the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque has announced the readiness of the Mataf (circumambulation area) to receive pilgrims during this year's Hajj season, Spa reported. The authority confirmed that the Mataf area is now equipped to accommodate up to 107,000 circumambulatory per hour across several levels, including the ground floor, first floor, first mezzanine, second mezzanine and rooftop. The total worshipper capacity across all levels has reached 203,000. It further noted that the entire Mataf area has been dedicated exclusively for circumambulation, with several primary and secondary entrances allocated to enable access. Sheikh Saleh bin Humaid has been appointed preacher at this year's <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/gulf-news/2023/06/18/saudi-arabia-declares-start-dates-for-hajj-and-eid-al-adha/" target="_blank" rel="">Hajj</a> on the Day of Arafah (the 9th day of Dhul Hijjah), the Presidency of Religious Affairs announced. Mount Arafat is a granite hill about 20km from the Kaaba. Ascending it is the most important rite in the annual pilgrimage of Hajj for millions of Muslims. The <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/gulf-news/saudi-arabia/2021/07/19/hajj-2021-pilgrims-ascend-mount-arafat-while-socially-distancing/" target="_blank" rel="">Day of Arafah</a> takes place on the second day of Hajj, when pilgrims make their way to Mount Arafat where the Prophet Mohammed gave his last sermon.