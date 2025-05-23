Millions of Muslims from around the world will make their way to Makkah in early June to perform Hajj. AFP
Millions of Muslims from around the world will make their way to Makkah in early June to perform Hajj. AFP

Lifestyle

Travel

Emirates launches additional flights for Eid Al Adha and Hajj

The airline will also allow pilgrims to check in five litres of holy Zamzam water

David Tusing

May 23, 2025