Emirates launches additional flights for Eid Al Adha and Hajj

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/emirates-airlines/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/emirates-airlines/">Emirates airline</a> is ramping up operations for this year's <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/05/01/pilgrims-begin-arriving-in-saudi-arabia-as-hajj-preparations-gather-pace/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/05/01/pilgrims-begin-arriving-in-saudi-arabia-as-hajj-preparations-gather-pace/">Hajj season</a> and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/05/22/eid-al-adha-2025-holiday-announcement/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/05/22/eid-al-adha-2025-holiday-announcement/">Eid Al Adha</a> break. Millions of Muslims around the world will make their way to <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/04/29/hajj-pilgrims-without-permit-to-face-large-fines-says-saudi-arabia/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/04/29/hajj-pilgrims-without-permit-to-face-large-fines-says-saudi-arabia/">Makkah</a> for their once-in-a-lifetime pilgrimage in early June to perform <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/hajj/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/hajj/">Hajj</a>, the fifth pillar of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/islam/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/islam/">Islam</a>. Meanwhile, Eid Al Adha, which coincides with the third day of Hajj, and lasts three days, is usually a public holiday in many countries. In the UAE, Eid Al Adha is expected to start on Friday, June 6, and finish on Sunday, June 8. The Dubai airline announced 33 special flights to Jeddah and Madinah operating until May 31 and between June 10 and 16 to support the thousands of pilgrims travelling to Makkah. The airline said it will be transporting nearly 32,000 Hajj passengers over the next three weeks from around the world, including from the US, Pakistan, Indonesia, South Africa, Thailand, and Cote d'Ivoire. For Eid Al Adha, Emirates will also operate 13 more flights to and from regional destinations including Amman, Dammam, Kuwait and Bahrain to meet high demand as people<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/2025/05/20/travel-uae-short-breaks-eid-al-adha-2025-holidays/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/2025/05/20/travel-uae-short-breaks-eid-al-adha-2025-holidays/"> travel for the long break</a>. On Wednesday, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/2025/05/21/damascus-dubai-flights-flydubai-syria/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/2025/05/21/damascus-dubai-flights-flydubai-syria/">flydubai</a> announced it was resuming flights from Dubai to Damascus after 12 years of halted operations, also in time for Eid Al Adha. Damascus was one of flydubai's first destinations nearly 16 years ago, but services were halted at the start of the Syrian civil war in 2011. Flydubai's flight FZ 115 will take off daily from Dubai International's Terminal 2 at 6.30am local time and arrive at Damascus International Airport at 8.45am local time. The corresponding flight FZ 116 will take off from Damascus at 10am, arriving in Dubai at 2.20pm. Emirates is further making special arrangements for Hajj travellers. It has instituted dedicated airport teams to guide pilgrims through arrivals, connections and hotel transfers in Dubai. On-board, the airline has also added Hajj luggage tags and introduced a Hajj kit featuring a prayer mat, tasbih beads, silicone water bottles and cushioned non-slip socks. All Emirates passengers returning from Jeddah and Madinah can also check in up to five litres of holy <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/gulf-news/saudi-arabia-resumes-zamzam-water-distribution-across-the-kingdom-1.1189319" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/gulf-news/saudi-arabia-resumes-zamzam-water-distribution-across-the-kingdom-1.1189319">Zamzam water</a>, which will be placed in the aircraft’s designated cargo area.