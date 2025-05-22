Eid Al Adha 2025 holiday announcement in the UAE: When is it expected?

Workers in the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/">UAE</a> could be in line for a four-day break next month after astronomers predicted <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/eid-al-adha/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/eid-al-adha/">Eid Al Adha</a> will begin on Friday, June 6. It is forecast that the long holiday weekend will start on Thursday, June 5, with Arafat Day, followed by Eid Al Adha on Friday, June 6, running until Sunday, June 8. Celebrated by millions of Muslims around the world, Eid Al Adha begins on the 10th day of Dhu Al Hijja, the last month in the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/04/08/eid-al-adha-2025-start-date/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/04/08/eid-al-adha-2025-start-date/">Islamic calendar</a>. The first day of the Islamic month is expected to coincide with Wednesday, May 28, said Ibrahim Al Jarwan, chairman of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/03/27/eid-al-fitr-moon-sighting/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/03/27/eid-al-fitr-moon-sighting/">Emirates Astronomy Society</a>. The moon crescent marking the start of Dhu Al Hijja would have appeared on Tuesday, May 27, at 7.02am, Mr Al Jarwan added, but it will be difficult to see with the naked eye. “The crescent will be visible after sunset for 38 minutes. It means that Wednesday, May 28, will be the first day of Dhu Al Hijja and Eid Al Adha will likely be on Friday, June 6,” Mr Al Jarwan told <i>The National.</i> The exact Eid Al Adha dates will be confirmed in the UAE by its Moon-sighting committee closer to the time. Arafat Day, the second day of the week-long Hajj pilgrimage, falls on Dhu Al Hijja 9 in the Islamic calendar, one day before Eid. Eid Al Adha – which means “festival of the sacrifice” – is when Muslims commemorate how the Prophet Ibrahim was asked by God in a dream to sacrifice his son, Ismail, as a test of his faith. As with other religious holidays in the Emirates, it is a time for friends and family to gather, often over meals, and reflect on their lives and faith. It is customary for families who have the means to slaughter a goat or sheep and share the meat with relatives and the less privileged. Both public and private sector employees will have days off work for the holiday this year. If initial predictions are accurate and Arafat Day falls on June 5, employees look set to have a four-day weekend. This is because June 5 is a Thursday, and the following three days will be set aside to mark Eid Al Adha, amounting to two working days off. It means the public holiday is likely to run from Thursday, June 5, and conclude on Sunday, June 8, with employees returning to work on Monday, June 9. Millions of pilgrims travel to Makkah to perform Hajj each year, with many also heading further north to the city of Madinah. All Muslims able to do so are required to perform Hajj at least once in their lifetime. Hajj and the other four pillars of Islam form a foundation of life in the religion. The event is a deeply spiritual experience.