When is Eid Al Adha 2025?

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/" target="_blank">UAE</a> residents enjoyed a long weekend for <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/eid-al-fitr" target="_blank">Eid Al Fitr</a>, with an extended break for both the public and private sectors. The next public holiday on the calendar will be Arafat Day. This is to be followed directly by <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/eid-al-adha/" target="_blank">Eid Al Adha</a>. Arafat Day, the second day of the week-long Hajj pilgrimage, falls on Dhu Al Hijja 9 in the Islamic calendar. This is likely to correspond with June 5. If this comes to pass, Eid Al Adha – which falls on Dhu Al Hijja 10 to 12 – will run from June 6 to June 8. As with Eid Al Fitr, the exact dates will be confirmed according to the relevant Moon sightings closer to the time. Eid Al Adha – which means “festival of the sacrifice” – commemorates how the Prophet Ibrahim was asked by God in a dream to sacrifice his son, Ismail, as a test of his faith. As with other religious holidays in the Emirates, it is a time for friends and family to gather, often over meals, and reflect on their lives and faith. It is customary for a family to have a goat or sheep butchered at an abattoir and to share the meat between themselves, their relatives and the underprivileged. Both public and private sector employees will have days off work for the holiday this year. If initial predictions are accurate and Arafat Day falls on June 5, employees look set to have a four-day weekend. This is because June 5 is a Thursday, so the following three days will be set aside to mark Eid Al Adha, amounting to two working days off. It means the public holiday is likely to run from Thursday, June 5 and conclude on Sunday, June 8, with employees returning to work on Monday, June 9. Large numbers of Muslims travel to Makkah to perform Hajj each year, with many also heading further north to the city of Madinah. All Muslims able to do so are required to make the Hajj pilgrimage to Makkah at least once in their lifetime. Hajj and the other four pillars of Islam form a foundation of life in Islam. The event is a deeply spiritual experience.