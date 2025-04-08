When is Eid Al Adha 2025?

Eid Al Adha fireworks at Yas Waterfront in Abu Dhabi. UAE residents are looking forward to a likely four-day break for Eid Al Adha, beginning Thursday, June 5. Victor Besa / The National

Eid Al Adha fireworks at Yas Waterfront in Abu Dhabi. UAE residents are looking forward to a likely four-day break for Eid Al Adha, beginning Thursday, June 5. Victor Besa / The National