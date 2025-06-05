Pilgrims gather at Mount Arafat for most sacred day of Hajj

Pilgrims gathered at Mount Arafat on Thursday for the pinnacle of the annual Hajj pilgrimage, standing in prayer and reflection on the outskirts of Makkah.

Saudi authorities have urged pilgrims to avoid being outdoors during the hottest hours of the day, as temperatures soar past 40°C. With more than two million pilgrims converging on Makkah this year, officials increased safety measures amid the heat, enforcing strict penalties against unauthorised visitors to curb overcrowding.

Hajj, one of the world’s largest annual religious gatherings, began this week. It is one of the five pillars of Islam and it is mandatory for Muslims who are able to do so to perform the pilgrimage once in their lives.

Thousands of worshippers made their way to the hill and surrounding plains of Arafat before dawn on Thursday, to commemorate the final sermon delivered by the Prophet Mohammed.

The Saudi Press Agency reported that 2,443 pilgrims from 100 countries, hosted under the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques' Guests Programme for Hajj, Umrah and Visit, had settled into their accommodation on Arafat.

The programme, overseen by the Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah and Guidance, in co-operation with other government agencies, provides comprehensive spiritual and logistical support, the agency said. Officials say all resources have been mobilised to ensure a safe, comfortable and spiritually fulfilling experience, the SPA added.

Authorities this week advised pilgrims to remain in their air-conditioned tents between 10am and 4pm on Thursday, when the desert heat peaks.

The world's largest cooling system is operating at the Grand Mosque in Makkah, as more than a million Hajj pilgrims gather in the Saudi city. SPA A cooling system with a capacity of 155,000 refrigeration tonnes aims to keep temperatures at the mosque between 22°C and 24°C. SPA The Grand Mosque houses the Kaaba and is visited by millions of worshippers every year. The oldest parts of the mosque date from the 16th century. SPA Cooling fans spray water over Muslim pilgrims on Mount Arafat, about 20km south-east of Makkah. AP A Muslim pilgrim cools off as they make their way to the Mina tent camp for the start of Hajj. EPA Cooling fans spray water over Muslim pilgrims on Mount Arafat. AP A Turkish Muslim pilgrim cools off as she waits in Makkah, where temperatures have exceeded 40°C. AFP

What is Arafat Day?

Arafat Day is one of the holiest days in the Islamic calendar. It falls on the ninth day of Dhu Al Hijja, the final month of the lunar year, and represents the spiritual climax of Hajj.

Millions of pilgrims mark the day by gathering at Mount Arafat to perform wuquf – the ritual of standing in prayer and devotion. This rite is considered the most essential pillar of Hajj and, without it, the pilgrimage is deemed incomplete.

For Muslims not performing Hajj, Arafat Day is a time of fasting, worship and introspection. Fasting on this day is believed to expiate the sins of the previous and coming year.

In the UAE and Saudi Arabia, as well as several other Muslim-majority countries, Arafat Day is a public holiday. It precedes Eid Al Adha, the "festival of the sacrifice", which begins this year on Friday, June 6, and runs until Sunday, June 8.

